United States Digital Dentistry Markets 2024-2030 With Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, And Ivoclar Vivadent Dominating

In 2023, the U.S. digital dentistry market achieved a valuation of $1.26 billion, with an expected growth rate of 5% over the forecast period, poised to reach nearly $1.78 billion. At present, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar stand as the dominant players in the U.S. digital dentistry market.

Within the scope of our medical market research, we conducted a thorough analysis encompassing over 60 dental prosthetic laboratories and companies. Utilizing our comprehensive methodology, we delved into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and developed precise forecasts.

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Insights

The landscape of digital dentistry in the United States is currently experiencing a profound transformation, driven by the widespread shift toward digitization in modern dental practices. Notably, the CAD/CAM device market, the primary segment within digital dentistry encompassing CAD/CAM milling systems, laboratory scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and intraoral scanners, along with the dental 3D printing market, are both observing substantial growth due to increased adoption.

A particularly remarkable trend is the rapid expansion of intraoral scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and dental 3D printers. This surge is fueled by their integration into clinical settings that were previously underserved, making a significant contribution to the overall value of the digital dentistry market.

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Share Insights

Out of 60+ digital dentistry companies analyzed, the US market share is dominated by three key players - Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar Vivadent.

In 2023, Dentsply Sirona maintained its lead in the digital dentistry market, excelling in CAD/CAM devices and materials. Despite slight declines in some segments due to restructuring, its strong brand and product portfolio, including CEREC chairside systems, secured its top position.

Align Technology ranked second in the U.S. digital dentistry market in 2023, focusing on intraoral scanners. Align's strategic moves, driven by the popularity of Invisalign clear aligners, and partnerships with major DSOs like Heartland Dental and Aspen Dental, strengthened its market standing.

Ivoclar, the third-leading competitor, thrived in 2023, driven by a strong presence in the lithium disilicate block market with IPS e.max. Acquiring zirconia provider Sagemax in 2017 propelled Ivoclar to dominate the disc segment, producing various zirconia discs and other materials, solidifying its overall market leadership.

Key highlights from the report include:



Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the US digital dentistry market reached a valuation of $1.26 billion. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching $1.78 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Growth of Clear Aligners: Rapid growth of clear aligners has stimulated growth in the CAD/CAM device market, particularly in the intraoral scanner segment. Clear aligner cases are increasingly submitted using digital scans.

Lab Consolidation: The growth of the CAD/CAM market has allowed larger numbers of prosthetics to be produced at lower costs than by manual labor. This has resulted in a consolidation of the market, as larger labs can produce prosthetics in bulk with larger milling machines. These effects continue to drive the CAD/CAM market and, consequently, the CAD/CAM block and disc market. Competitive Landscape: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar lead the US digital dentistry market.

Data Types Included:



Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Key Attributes: