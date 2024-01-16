LS Power To Acquire Natural Gas Power Plant From Platinum Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 810 MW gas plant join
LS Power's
fleet
of
assets that
support
the
energy
transition
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Power today announced that it has reached an agreement with an affiliate of Platinum Equity to acquire the
Hunterstown natural gas-fired power plant in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The 810-megawatt combined cycle gas-fired power generation facility is located in the PJM Interconnection, and the transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024.
"Hunterstown
will
join
LS
Power's
fleet
of
flexible gas-fired
generation,
a
portfolio
of
assets
with the dynamic ramping attributes critical to a successful clean energy transition," said Nathan Hanson, President of LS Power Generation.
"Our flexible generation assets provide firm, low carbon and cost effective supply of reliable electricity as well as providing a vital and complementary service in the energy transition, ensuring the lights stay on when renewable resources are unavailable due to their
intermittency,
or
when
extreme weather
events
destabilize
the
grid,"
Hanson said.
LS Power operates a more than 16,000 megawatt gas generation fleet that complements its multiple energy transition platforms focused on wind, hydro and solar power, as well as battery energy storage, demand response, microgrids, renewable fuels, electric transportation and transmission infrastructure.
"In order to decarbonize the electric grid in a reliable, affordable and responsible manner, we will need to continue utilizing efficient, flexible gas-fired generation, for which our fleet is well positioned to help accelerate the clean energy transition by managing the intermittency of renewables." said Paul Segal, LS Power CEO.
"This is particularly critical at a time when demand for electricity is growing at the fastest rate in decades – driven by electrification, the proliferation of data centers and a manufacturing renaissance, amidst a background of coal plants retiring and renewables coming online only gradually. With
the
grid
grappling with
greater
weather extremes
and
market volatility,
a
coherent path toward
decarbonization embraces both rapid deployment of low-carbon energy resources and maintenance of sufficient natural gas generation
to ensure continued energy security and reliability," Segal said. "This is LS Power's approach, as reflected in our portfolio and priorities."
Accelerating the Energy Transition
LS Power's gas generation fleet spans 12 states and consists primarily of peaking plants along with combined cycle facilities.
LS Power
also
manages
a
growing
family
of
energy
transition
platforms, including:
REV Renewables ,
a
leader
in
renewable generation
and
energy storage EVgo ,
a
fast-charging
network
for
electric
vehicles,
powered
by
100%
renewable
energy CPower Energy Management , a leading, national distributed
energy resource
monetization and virtual power plant provider
Rise Light & Power , New York City's largest generator, and developer of clean energy
infrastructure Primary Renewable Fuels, LLC ,
a
renewable
natural gas
development
and
operating platform Endurant
Energy ,
a microgrid developer and
provider
of
distributed
energy
infrastructure
solutions LS Power Transmission ,
leading private transmission owner and developer, with 780+ miles
of
high-voltage
transmission
lines operating, and 350+ miles and multiple substation under development or construction
Milbank LLP is serving as legal advisor and Guggenheim Securities LLC and Scotiabank are serving as financial advisors to LS Power on the acquisition of Hunterstown.
About LS
Power
Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission and energy transition solutions. Since inception, LS Power has developed or acquired 47,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage, and natural gas-fired facilities. Additionally, LS Power Grid has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission, with 350+ miles and multiple grid infrastructure projects currently under construction or development. LS Power actively invests in and scales businesses that are accelerating the energy transition, including electric vehicle charging, demand response, microgrids, renewable fuels and waste-to-energy platforms. Over the years, LS Power has raised $54 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For information, please visit .
