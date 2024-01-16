The Recording Of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar Introducing The Strategy Update 2024 – 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the investor webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Clients Division and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division introduced the bank's Strategy Update, objectives, strategic initiatives and answered the participant questions afterwards.
The recording can be found on Nasdaq YouTube channel (link ).
The presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the bank's website
Šiaulių Bankas thanks all participants.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107727696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.