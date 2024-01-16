               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Recording Of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar Introducing The Strategy Update 2024 – 2029


1/16/2024 9:46:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the investor webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Clients Division and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division introduced the bank's Strategy Update, objectives, strategic initiatives and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording can be found on Nasdaq YouTube channel (link ).

The presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the bank's website

Šiaulių Bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
