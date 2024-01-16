Flextank To Teach Cideries To Expand Production, Revenue Win Cider Industry Awards At Cidercon Expo In Portland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flextanks can be utilized by Cideries to reduce costs, and increase production, efficiency and revenue.

Flextanks are the most popular Cider craft production and storage vessels available. Flextanks deliver optimized process control and help Cidermakers focus on creating Award-Winning beverages.

Flextank leaders will present ways for Cideries to increase efficiency, improve revenue and win all-important Cider Industry Awards.

- Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flextank Chief Executive Officer Jon Smalley and other Flextank leaders will present ways for Cideries to expand production, increase efficiency, improve revenue and win all-important Cider Industry Awards.

Flextank will provide free downloadable checklist content to help Cideries achieve new productivity, revenue metrics and awards achievement.

Flextank's presentation, Getting Gold – How to Win Awards for Your Cider, will be held at Booth #300 at the annual CiderCon Expo, January 18-19 at the Portland Convention Center.

The CiderCon Expo coincides with Oregon Cider Week, Jan. 13-21. Booth attendees will also be able to download a copy of a“Getting Gold” checklist at the booth. Cidermakers can also learn more about how to win Awards by contacting regional winners listed here:

Local Northwest award-winning Cideries that utilize Flextanks in their cider production process, and will be in attendance include:

.Runcible Cider, Hood River

.Alpenfire Cider, Port Townsend, Washington

.Salt Creek Cider House, Dallas, Oregon

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 Cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production.

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands such as Flextank. SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: .

Sam Totah

Rebelcoms

+13608820410 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Flextanks Deliver Cidery Value, Efficiency, Awards, and Revenue