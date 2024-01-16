Consumer Products International Offers Partnership For U.S. Importation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Products International (CPI) proudly announces its role as the leading partner for brands aspiring to enter and thrive in the United States retail market. With a rich history spanning over two decades, CPI specializes in guiding companies through the intricacies of the U.S. retail landscape, ensuring a successful transition from product launch to consumer purchase.CPI provides a turnkey product to launch infrastructure, offering comprehensive support, critical expertise, and powerful industry-specific broker connections. The full-service agency approach means it handles everything in-house, from marketing to sales planning, allowing its clients to focus on their core business without the hassle of juggling multiple contacts and tasks.CPI's expertise is unrivaled, with its executive team boasting over 100 years of combined experience in distribution and retail markets across the United States. This extensive experience is a cornerstone of its strategic approach, leading to substantial growth and success for clients in various retail channels.“When you take my experience and combine it today with CPI's digital e-commerce team, you have a powerhouse force on your side,” Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of CPI, said.Speed is of the essence in today's fast-paced market, and CPI excels in rapidly capitalizing on market opportunities. Its network of Power Brokers and experienced sales and marketing team provide an unparalleled speed to market, often achieving in months what takes others years.Once a product is successfully placed in the market, CPI's in-house marketing team offers tailored promotional support. Its methods are not only focused and cost-effective but also proven to enhance sales volume and brand visibility.Furthermore, CPI is adept at delivering efficient and cost-effective sales and retail promotional strategies. The approach targets both retail and consumer audiences, thereby maximizing brand exposure and sales. This dual-targeted promotion strategy is instrumental in increasing product demand, leading to enhanced brand placement and sales volume.The founder of CPI, Mitch Gould, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Known as a global marketing guru, Gould has represented numerous icons from the sports and entertainment worlds. His expertise and leadership have been pivotal in establishing CPI as a leader in retail marketing.Consumer Products International is not just a sales and management company; it is a committed partner in the brand's journey to success in the largest retail market in the world. With CPI, brands are set for an unprecedented journey of growth and success.For more information about Consumer Products International, please visit consumerproductsintl .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

