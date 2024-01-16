New Fuuz® Features Enhance Security Across Manufacturing Execution System Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fuuz Founder and CEO Craig ScottROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fuuz ®, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, announced significant new security enhancements aimed at strengthening its solutions against evolving cyber threats.Fuuz is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation - without the expense of new enterprise software."Fuuz is redefining security in manufacturing operations,” said Fuuz Founder and CEO Craig Scott.“Our multi-enterprise mesh architecture eliminates concerns about data integrity, makes the application lightning-fast, and gives users confidence in the security of their data and information."Unlike traditional multi-tenancy models that store every customer's sensitive information in the same place, the Fuuz MES Platform's multi-enterprise mesh architecture assigns each enterprise its own dedicated data farm, eliminating risks associated with shared data storage. This unique approach ensures each enterprise's data is stored separately, maximizing security and delivering speed and efficiency.The Fuuz team also recently implemented several new security features for the Fuuz MES Platform and its modules, including:●Configuration settings for internal identity providers that ensure the enforcement of multi-factor authentication for all users.●User-friendly options on the My Profile screen that allow users to conveniently configure their own multi-factor authentication settings.●Verification checks to ensure that API keys are associated with active users, enhancing security measures during the authentication process.”We've made Fuuz even more secure with authentication event logging. Every access attempt is logged, providing transparency on the origin and reason for request failure," said Scott.In addition to the new features, Fuuz also promotes information security by encouraging companies to uphold strong password policies, drive phishing awareness, enhance role-based security, keep up with firewall protection and educate employees on secure Wi-Fi practices.“Simply 'being on the cloud' does not guarantee security,” said Scott.“Businesses gain significant information security benefits from upgrading operations to an applications platform like Fuuz."For more information, visit fuuz.About FuuzFuuz® by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation - without the expense of new enterprise software. The Fuuz MES Platform can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other modules, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based manufacturing software company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more information, visit fuuz.

Kathy Suchowiecki

Markit Strategies

+1 586-354-7888

email us here