The 2024 Charlottesvillefamily Fun Fair & Camp Expo Open January 15-May 15, 2024

Experts Share Tips on Choosing the Best Summer Camps and Browse Camps from Charlottesville, from the State of Virginia and from All Over the East Coast

- Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer BryertonCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is time now to start planning for summer camps. Despite the cold weather blanketing the country, camps are open for registration and ready to talk with parents about the options for summer fun and learning. The 20th Annual CharlottesvilleFamily Fun Fair & Camp Expo will be VIRTUAL once again this year by popular demand. Celebrate local camps and discover summer options for tots to teens January 15–May 15. Attendees will have the chance to browse camps and summer programs from Charlottesville, teh state of Virginia and from all over the East Coast, get their camp questions answered and enjoy exciting giveaways and prizes.Experts share helpful information on how to choose the best camp for each child include how to understand camp accreditation, the best questions to ask the camp director to understand the camp culture, find out how to handle homesickness and more.“There are so many camp choices for parents whether your child enjoys water sports, nature, horses, theatre, painting or science and computers. It can be overwhelming and the CharlottesvilleFamily Camp Expo helps making a decision easier”, says CharlottesvilleFamily Co-Founder and Creative Director Robin Bethke.This popular one-stop, virtual shopping event for camps and summer programs for kids gives parents the opportunity to read personalized information from camp representatives on everything from horseback riding and robotics to extreme sports and arts camps. Parents are welcome to plan for summer at the only expo of its kind in Central Virginia.“We are so excited to once again host our CharlottesvilleFamily Fun Fair & Camp Expo,” says Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer Bryerton.“As a mom of four, I know choosing summer camps can be overwhelming. We are grateful we can once again host an event that is so sought-out and useful to so many families, and where they can get to know camps offering both summer and year-round programs.”This year CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home Magazine is offering several prizes for participants including Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cakes. To be eligible, Expo participants are entered every time they email a camp for more information. The more camps participants are interested in, the more times they will be entered for prizes.A very special thanks to our wonderful community sponsors: Charlottesville Orthodontics, Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, Tucker Griffin Barnes, American Camp Association, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, WVIR-TV NBC 29 and Z95.1.Email our Editor-in-Chief for additional information and PR images.From Ivy Life & Style Media, online and print publishers of Virginia Wine & Country Life, Wine & Country Weddings, CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home Magazine, a quarterly parenting magazine; and the annual CharlottesvilleFamily Go To Guide, an annual daytrip book and directory of family & home services.

