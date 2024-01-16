EBCI Brings Awareness To How Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients Can Access Imvax's Clinical Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Brings Awareness to How Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients Can Access Imvax 's Clinical StudyRedmond, WA (January 16, 2024) –Imvax initiated a Phase 2b study in 93 patients with newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM).initiated a Phase 2b study in 93 patients with newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM).The trial is being conducted at several cancer centers, generally in the Eastern half of the United States. The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) wants to make patients aware that they can still participate in the trial even if they do not live near one of these sites. Many trial participants have stayed with family or friends in order to be near a participating site for the duration of the trial window.To be pre-qualified for this clinical trial or obtain additional information, please visit EndBrainCancer/Imvax or contact EBCI's Clinical Research Coordinator/Patient Navigator Shreya Prakash at 425-436-8688 or ....Participating sites include: the Mayo Clinic in FL, Tufts Medical Center in MA, Heny Ford Health System in MI, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in NH, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in NJ, Montefiore Medical Center in NY, Northwell Health at North Shore University Hospital in NY, David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NY, Columbia University Medical Center in NY, Weill Cornell Medicine in NY, Lenox Hill Hospital in NY, Westchester Medical Center in NY, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in NY, UC Health in OH, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in OH, The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in PA, Thomas Jefferson University in PA, University of Pennsylvania in PA, Rhode Island Hospital in RI, West Virginia University in WV, and University of Wisconsin – Madison in WI.Informed by decades of research, Imvax elegantly turns the complexity of a solid tumor against itself. Imvax's GoldspireTM platform is a personalized, whole tumor-derived, cell-based autologous immunotherapy. It delivers a full tumor antigen payload to patients by combining patient-derived tumor cells and an antisense oligodeoxynucleotide (IMV-001) against insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R). The Imvax platform is designed to be incorporated into the standard of care for GBM. To learn more about this trial or be pre-qualified, please visit EndBrainCancer/Imvax.Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a unique platform technology, GoldspireTM, focused on delivering personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies across a range of solid tumors. Imvax's most advanced program, IGV-001, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Imvax's portfol The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Imvax to bring awareness to their Phase 2b Clinical Study and how patients can access it. Based on the encouraging results in their Phase 1 studiesio also includes several other programs designed to stimulate a patient's immune system against the entire antigen signature of their tumor.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.

