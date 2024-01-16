Tampa-Based Certus Core Closes $1.625M Seed Round To Grow AI-Powered Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certus Core

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certus Core, Inc, THE data engineering software company, recently announced it has closed a $1.625 million seed funding round. This round of funding has enabled the company to continue development of its data engineering and generative artificial intelligence platform supporting national security, defense, and financial industry clients. Certus Core's Semantic Knowledge Graph software allows organizations to wrangle their data into a cohesive structure in order to fully unlock the power of their institutional knowledge using AI.Certus Core's market differentiator is the ability to structure large data into an ontology-driven knowledge graph, which is a more efficient and capable method of organizing data at scale, and applying generative artificial intelligence and machine learning. Certus Core's Semantic Knowledge Graph (sKG) delivers standardized ontologies to ensure scalability and extensibility of an organization's data. By leveraging ontologies, sKG helps you create knowledge graphs, connect analytic tooling, and apply large language models to enable a company or agency's mission effects relevant to their day-to-day operations. Certus Core is focused on data and challenges related to financial intelligence, logistics and supply chain, autonomous systems, sensor fusion, or a combination of these disciplines.With the close of Certus Core's Seed Funding round, the company is in preparation for their Series A funding, which is now ongoing.About Certus CoreFounded in 2021, Certus Core is a software company founded by Veterans dedicated to changing the way people and machines interact with data. We build knowledge systems that solve your complex data problems and decision-making challenges. Our software platform, sKG, cuts through data noise and supports AI powered queries. Using concepts from the mission configured by the user, sKG integrates data, measures value, and enables action - quickly.For more information please visit .

Casey Johnson

Certus Core, Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn