Trilio Announces Backup And Recovery For Red Hat Openshift On IBM Power Systems

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trilio Data, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection solutions, proudly announces support of its Trilio for Kubernetes product for Red Hat OpenShift running on IBM Power (ppc64le) infrastructure. This qualification underscores Trilio's commitment to enabling enterprises to safeguard their cloud-native workloads while taking full advantage of the powerful combination of Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Power. All functionality recently announced on Trilio for Kubernetes Version 4 will be available for OpenShift on IBM Power before the end of this month.

“Red Hat OpenShift users that leverage the scale and security of their IBM infrastructure to accelerate development can now enjoy Trilio's native data protection capabilities. Continuing to protect Red Hat customers wherever they are on their transformational journey, Trilio for Kubernetes on Red Hat OpenShift is now available for IBM Power users.” said David Safaii, Executive Chairman of Trilio.

As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of secure, robust and integrated solutions, the desire to deploy Red Hat OpenShift on IBM infrastructure has grown significantly.

IBM Power offers a robust platform that aligns seamlessly with the security and integrated solutions and services that IBM is renowned for. The qualification of Trilio for Kubernetes on this platform enhances the data protection capabilities available to enterprises leveraging Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Systems, providing a comprehensive solution for their operational needs - maintaining and achieving compliance or recovery readiness thru ITOps or DevOps with best in class data protection.

Trilio provides software integrated into Red Hat platforms that make data protection automated, predictable, and effortless. With Trilio for Kubernetes on IBM Power organizations will appreciate the management of a natively integrated offering:

- Seamless Deployment: Available as a Certified Red Hat Operator .

Intuitive Management: Integrated with the Red Hat OpenShift User Interface - allows for direct backup and recovery without leaving the OpenShift environment.

- Linear scale: Zero degradation and policy-driven data protection with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management.

Application Aware: Protect Helm, Label, and Operator-based applications along with single and multi-namespace environments.

- Secure: Native Kubernetes RBAC integration, Bring Your own Key Management and Application-level Encryption.

- Fast and Reliable Recovery: Rapid recovery capabilities, allowing organizations to quickly restore their applications to a previous known-good state. Meet stringent Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) with Trilio Continuous Restore, and maintain high levels of business continuity.

The Qualification of Trilio for Kubernetes on IBM Power aligns with the growing trend of organizations choosing IBM infrastructure for their Red Hat OpenShift deployments. This strategic combination empowers enterprises with a secure, integrated, and reliable foundation for their cloud-native applications.

