Human Centric Lighting-As-A-Service For Nursing Homes With No Capex Or Debt

Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) expands Human Centric Lighting-as-a-Service reduces Fall Risk, Depression and saves energy.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) launches Human Centric Lighting-as-a-Service nationwide for nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living centers. This breakthrough lighting technology allows a nursing home to impact the circadian (sleep wake) cycle of their patients with significant positive patient outcomes, and ultimately the facility's bottom line. During the day, the lighting mimics natural blue enriched daylight, releasing the body's natural hormones and compounds making residents more alert. During evening hours, the light transitions to amber in color, releasing melatonin, the body's hormone to trigger sleep. Studies have shown that by impacting resident's circadian or sleep wake cycle, fall risk is reduced by up to 43% . Sundowning/Senior Insomnia and depression are reduced by similar amounts.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“Although LED lighting has been utilized for energy savings, studies have proven human centric lighting is a passive safety and improved health solution for nursing homes and hospitals. By utilizing our Lighting-as-a-service platform, the client takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital for the safer and improved health for their patients. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. By removing the CapEx barrier, more facilities can get this health and safety improvement now. Maintenance and service are included over the service term as well.”The cost of falls and resulting injury at a nursing home can average as much as $8,833 per resident per year . (including hospital, orthopedics etc.) and are the number 1 comorbidity factor for Seniors. Litigation resulting from falls is increasing as staffing becomes an issue, and settlements are frequently in 6 and even 7 figures. This does not include the 21 days of lost revenue reimbursed to residents absent from the facility due to being admitted for a fall. Seniors suffer from the highest rates of depression and are frequently prescribed Fall Risk Increasing Drugs (FRID's) many of which double fall risk and increase the risk of hip fractures, further increasing medical costs unnecessarily. Depressed patients consume 50% more healthcare dollars across all modalities and are more likely to experience falls. Falls empty beds prematurely, affect Center For Medicare Services (CMS) STAR rating's used by seniors and caregivers to evaluate facility quality, and thus ultimately impact the community's ability to attract new residents.In addition to improving the safety and wellbeing for patients, human centric lighting-as-a-service saves energy, reduces your carbon footprint and improves your bottom line. Onsite also provides clean pathogen free air through HVAC optimization for the healthcare industry.Fritz Kreiss added,” Human Centric Lighting has additional applications for education, employee retention, productivity and other health benefits.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at ....

