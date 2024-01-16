Renee Moe, AIA, EDAC, Is Promoted To Pincipal At Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Architect Renee Moe becomes Principal

Ms. Moe and other members of the PRA Healthcare Design Studio

Plunkett Raysich Architects

PRA Healthcare Design Strengthens Leadership

- Kevin BroichMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces the promotion of Renee Moe to Principal of the firm.Ms. Moe is a healthcare architect and a cornerstone of the PRA Healthcare Design Studio . She first arrived at PRA in 1998 and has steadily contributed new ideas to the firm. Her work, as a healthcare architect on more than 400 projects, has exposed her to a range of technical issues and departmental programmatic challenges that have built her base of knowledge: From studies for hospital expansion to medical office buildings, cancer care to mobile imaging, from outpatient clinics to operating rooms, she has developed an impressive resume.Notable clients and projects include:.Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, WI.Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, Ironwood, MI.Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam, WI.Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery Center, Venice, FL.Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, Laurium, MI.UW Health Union Corners Clinic, Madison, WI.VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Monroeville, PA.Premier Neuroscience Institute – Ambulatory Surgery Center, Pinellas Park, FLMost recently, Ms. Moe has focused on the strategic improvement of healthcare operations, staff and patient flow, and enhanced patient experience using evidence-based design techniques.“Renee had already been a 20-year veteran of our Healthcare Studio when I arrived. Her work ethic and analytical skills were well established through her collaboration with the rest of the studio. I have come to rely on her technical judgment and people skills on many complicated projects. I trust her implicitly, and think it is a joy to work with her” said Kevin Broich, PRA Partner in charge of the firm's Healthcare Design practice.As a Principal, Ms. Moe will be contributing in new ways to the firm. She will be leading PRA's Dental Architecture Studio to assist dental and other oral health professionals realize practice goals through an architecture that supports their unique identity, ergonomics, efficiency, and patient-centered care.About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLPPlunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935, specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, multifamily residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.

