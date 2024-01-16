New Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2023 And 2024 Announced By Harbor Financial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the updated child tax credit payment schedule for the years 2023 and 2024.

The new schedule is set to provide eligible families with up to $2,000 per qualifying child aged between 6 and 17 years old. The new payment schedule is aimed at helping families with children under 18 years of age to receive financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

The IRS has urged eligible families to take advantage of the updated payment schedule and to ensure that they have provided accurate information to the IRS. This includes information about their children, income, and filing status.

The credit is fully refundable, which means that even families with little or no income tax liability can still receive the credit.

The new Child Tax Credit payment schedule is expected to help millions of families across the United States. It is a welcome relief for many families who have been struggling financially due to the ongoing pandemic.

The IRS has emphasized the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest information and has assured eligible families that they will receive the full amount of the credit they are entitled to.

