2024 Woman Unlimited Live Series Empowers Women To Unbind And Unleash Their Unlimited Potential

2024 Woman Unlimited Live in-person event in Atlanta, GA on January 20th.

Empowerment Journey Continues with Groundbreaking In-Person Event

ATLANTA, GA, U.S., January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting development, Crystal Khalil (Master Coach and former corporate executive) and Dr. Nicole LaBeach (Master Coach and former host of OWN's“Put A Ring On It”), the visionary Co-CEOs of Volition Enterprises, Inc. and Sister Diamonds, LLC, announce a significant evolution of the Woman Unlimited Live Series. This transformative series will launch an in-person event in Atlanta, GA, marking a new chapter in empowering women nationwide. Scheduled for January 20th from 10am-1pm EST, this gathering promises to be a milestone in the series' history.

Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, renowned for their expertise in business and relationship coaching, will lead the series. These monthly events, traditionally live-streamed, have been a beacon for women seeking growth in relationships, and career advancement. The year 2024 heralds not just virtual sessions but an extraordinary opportunity for attendees to experience the empowerment journey in person.

"Our vision has always been to empower women of all ages and backgrounds to discover and embrace their limitless potential," shares Khalil. "This live event in Atlanta is a dream come true, enabling us to connect more personally with the incredible women in our community," adds Dr. LaBeach.

Participants can expect insightful guidance on:

- Personal and professional abundance

- Vision activation and monetization

- Career and business opportunities

- Purpose manifestation and acceleration

- Engaging with a vibrant community of women

- Crafting boundaries and vulnerability for a fulfilling life

- Nurturing and strengthening vital relationships

As VIP's, each attendee will receive access to exclusive resources and event bonuses aimed at further enhancing their personal and career growth.

Both Khalil and Dr. Nicole are committed to inspiring women to build their dream careers and/or businesses and foster meaningful relationships in all life spheres. Their approach emphasizes collectivism and collaboration, highlighting individual brilliance through their various initiatives.

For more information or to register for the 2024 Woman Unlimited Live Atlanta event, please visit or contact .... Join us in Atlanta for an unforgettable start to a year of empowerment and growth!

