Dr. Ghassan Kassab Joins Anuncia Medical's Board, Elevating Future Product Innovation

Anuncia Medical Inc. ("Anuncia'' or the 'Company"), a Company specializing in advancing innovations for implantable and external cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management systems and neurocritical care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ghassan Kassab has joined the Company's Board of Directors. In this role, Dr. Ghassan will provide guidance and support for the continued commercialization of the ReFlowTM Mini Flusher Device and future innovation to significantly improve patient access and care. Dr. Ghassan joins an active, expert group of industry leaders committed to helping Anuncia redefine clinical approaches to cerebrospinal fluid dysfunctions, including hydrocephalus.

Dr. Kassab is a successful serial entrepreneur who brings decades of academic and industry experience to Anuncia. He is the president of the California Medical Innovations Institute and the founder of 3DT Holdings and AccuLab, a GLP-certified, preclinical CRO. Dr. Kassab is also an NIH-awarded researcher and former Guidant Endowed Chair Professor at Indiana and Purdue University. He received his BS (Chemical Engineering), MS (Engineering Sciences), and Ph.D. (Bioengineering, Summa Cum Laude) from the University of California, San Diego.

"Building on our success of 2023, 2024 will be an exceptional year for the Company as we expect to go from 10 US centers to upwards of 50 plus clinical centers utilizing our FDA-cleared Reflow Mini device. Our commercialization strategy is proving to exceed our expectations. In parallel, we are developing a robust product pipeline to address significant unmet medical needs impacting millions worldwide. We are thrilled that Dr. Kassab has joined our Board to help drive these future innovations," stated Elsa Chi Abruzzo, CEO of Anuncia.

Dr. Kassab joins Anuncia's Board with a world-renowned team of experienced, senior-level medical device and healthcare leaders that include PJ Anand, founder and CEO of Alcyone Therapeutics and founder of Anuncia, David Donabedian Ph.D., Executive Partner, Longwood Fund, Edgar D. Jannotta Jr., former Managing Principal GTCR, Stephen Oesterle MD, former Senior Vice President of Science and Technology at Medtronic, Stanton Rowe, former Chief Scientific Officer at Edward Lifesciences and Co-Founder and CEO at NXT Biomedical, and Richard Upton, Chairman Anuncia and General Partner at Harbor Light Capital.

"Dr. Kassab brings a substantial depth and breadth of experience developing groundbreaking medical devices and authoring published clinical data," said Anuncia Board Chairman Richard Upton. "Ghassan has 300 US patents and over 700 published clinical studies that will deliver immediate impact for Anuncia at the right time to ensure launching breakthrough medical devices in a timely fashion, backed up by robust clinical data."

"I'm excited to join Anuncia's Board of Directors," said Dr. Kassab. "I'm proud to be a part of this experienced team. Significant work has been put into the recently launched ReFlow Mini Flusher and the new product pipeline to fill some significant gaps in the neurosurgical device market. I am excited to contribute to these efforts by bringing further science and technology to Anuncia."

About Anuncia Medical Inc.

Anuncia Medical is a neurological device company solving the significant unmet needs in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management and neurocritical care through clinically validated, noninvasive, cost-effective, 'breakthrough' technologies that are designed to monitor and treat patients at home or in-clinic. Anuncia aims to empower patients in their care journey and provide peace of mind. Built on a commitment to high-quality standards, evidence-based medicine, and strong ethical behavior for almost a decade, Anuncia Medical Inc. is a trusted partner for neurosurgeons. For more information, visit , and follow Anuncia on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About ReFlowTM System Mini and ReFlowTM Mini Flusher

Available in the U.S. only, the ReFlowTM System Mini represents a platform technology designed to improve the function of CSF management devices in the OR, the ICU, and at home. The ReFlowTM System Mini and ReFlowTM Mini Flusher are 510(k) cleared by the U.S. FDA for use in the treatment of hydrocephalus as a part of a CSF shunt system. The ReFlowTM

System Mini is a small, implanted system with a flushing device and ventricular catheter. When implanted in line with a commercially available shunt, it can be actuated by noninvasively pressing on the flusher dome. It is designed to deliver a small amount of fluid toward the ventricular catheter for restoration, increase, or maintenance of flow by clearing catheter flow holes. The implanted ReFlowTM Mini Flusher is meant to be actuated by trained users, in clinical or non-clinical settings, at the personalized direction and supervision of the patient's physician. The ReFlowTM System is a prescription device sold by or on the order of a physician.

Patients are advised to consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine if this product is right for them. Important Safety Information & Risks: For Indications for Use, Warnings, Precautions, and other safety information, please refer to product labeling.

