Mathnasium Kicks Off 2024 With Impressive Growth After Achieving Record Student Enrollments And Awarding 80+ New Franchises In 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers , an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math learning centers worldwide, closed out 2023 with 59 centers opened and 81 franchises awarded. The fast-growing brand has experienced a record increase in student enrollments as the spike in supplemental education continues and math scores show an alarming decline since the pandemic. This paired with its proven 20-year-plus business model, has contributed to Mathnasium's long-standing industry success as it continues to expand its global footprint.

The franchise's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition, most notably ranking No. 80 in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® ranking , and No. 1 within the math tutoring category. Other notable accomplishments of 2023 include inclusion in Entrepreneur's Top Low-Cost Franchises , Top Global Franchises , and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners . The brand was also included in Franchise Business Review's Top Education Franchises , Rock Star Franchise Owners , Top 200 , Recession-Proof Franchises , and 10-Year Hall of Fame. Lastly, Mathnasium was included in Franchise Times's Top 400, and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's

Top 100 Game Changers.

"As we reflect on the past year, we have seen an increasingly high demand for supplemental education services," said Mike Davis, CEO of Mathnasium. "For students across the globe, there is still a long road of recovery from pandemic-related learning loss ahead, and we are determined to continue leveraging our best-in-class expertise and resources to help students improve their math skills through fully individualized learning plans ."

With a bolstered leadership team in place – including Michael Davis as Chief Executive Officer, Michael Stanfield as Chief Marketing Officer, Tyler Sgro as Chief Operating Officer, Kristin Goedke as SVP Field Operations, and Kevin Shen as Chief Development Officer – Mathnasium is hyper-focused on a 2024 vision of driving brand awareness and growing franchisee unit-level volume, while expanding its global footprint with single and multi-center operators.

On a mission to bring the most up-to-date technology solutions to its franchisees, the brand recently partnered with Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across search, social, streaming+ and marketplaces,

to create an all-new Centralized Digital Marketing program. Additionally, Mathnasium built a data warehouse and BI Dashboards via Amazon platforms, Redshift, and Quicksight.

These investments were made in an effort to bring to bear the power of the global brand and gain stronger market exposure, qualified leads, and overall number of enrollments.

"We strive to consistently provide enhancements to our franchisees' business management portal and plan to implement new marketing automation solutions to drive higher conversion rates and enhanced customer retention," said Davis. "Additionally, we continue to adapt to the needs of our consumers. Our virtual learning platform is more advanced than ever, giving students the option of a streamlined hybrid in-center and at-home learning experience. Moving away from the traditional five days open to six or seven, and opening our center doors to students before school hours, has resulted in more student enrollments per center than ever before."

Alongside this strong performance, Mathnasium remains focused on franchise development. While continuing to expand domestically, the development team sees vast international growth potential across India, the UK, Australia, the UAE, Vietnam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Spain, and Latin American countries, among others. The company recently announced a renewed master franchise agreement in Vietnam for an additional ten years, confirming a commitment to open an additional 25 centers, solidifying Vietnam as the brand's largest international market.

"The development plans in the pipeline are projected to further grow Mathnasium's footprint both domestically, and internationally," said Kevin Shen, Chief Development Officer of Mathnasium. "By continuing to support existing franchisees who are expanding and welcoming new multicenter investors, we will not only achieve our growth goals, but have the privilege to reach more students across the globe with a time-tested business model and curriculum."

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources.

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them.

For decades the Mathnasium Method TM has transformed the way kids learn math - building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan - all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium MethodTM - the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development - has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit .

