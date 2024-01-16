Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market To Reach Value Of USD 3.98 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, and type. Based on product, the market is segmented into conventional NPWT, single-use NPWT. In terms of type, the market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds, others. - Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy market is primarily propelled by a range of compelling factors, with a prominent one being the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds. Conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers have become increasingly common, necessitating advanced wound care management solutions. Negative pressure wound therapy has emerged as a critical and highly effective approach in addressing these complex wound cases. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market"

Pages - 157

The increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy market. Single-use NPWT devices are gaining remarkable traction, surpassing conventional products in wound care management within this evolving landscape.

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.35 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 3.98 Billion CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Product Type Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market



Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Talley Group Limited

Medela AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Talley Group Limited

Medela AG

Cardinal Health, Inc. ConvaTec Group plc

Single-Use Devices Segment to Rise Significantly due to Versatile Use in Homecare Settings

Single-use negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices segment is expected to undergo substantial growth, driven by several key factors. These devices are gaining traction due to their versatile use in homecare settings, where cost-effectiveness and convenience are paramount in the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

The market in North America solidified its position as the leading region in the global negative pressure wound therapy market, and this dominance can be attributed to a convergence of several compelling factors. Foremost among these is a well-established and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that fosters innovation and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.

Pressure Ulcer Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Extended Treatment Duration

In 2022, the pressure ulcer segment firmly established itself as the dominant force within the global negative pressure wound therapy market, commanding a substantial revenue share of 31.3%. This prominence can be attributed to the extended treatment duration typically associated with pressure ulcers.

Regional market in Asia Pacific is poised to experience the most rapid expansion in the global negative pressure wound therapy market throughout the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to a confluence of regional factors. First and foremost, Asia Pacific's steadily increasing geriatric population underscores the heightened demand for advanced wound care solutions, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to chronic wounds.

A comprehensive analysis of major global negative pressure wound therapy market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market



In 2022, Medela AG made a significant stride in wound care by introducing a cutting-edge generation of negative pressure wound therapy devices. These devices are equipped with advanced technologies designed to optimize and expedite wound healing, offering patients and healthcare providers more efficient and effective treatment options. In 2022, Cardinal Health, Inc. executed a strategic move to bolster its position in the negative pressure wound therapy market. The company successfully acquired a prominent player within the industry, a move aimed at fortifying its product portfolio and expanding its market presence.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

