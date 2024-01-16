Deposco Sees 26% Spike In Customer Orders And 48% Higher GMV Year Over Year During Cyber Week 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Performance Metrics Across Customers Signal High Confidence in the Platform to Optimize Peak Season Fulfillment –



ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the omnichannel fulfillment supply chain solutions platform for brand owners, retailers, ecommerce, and 3PL companies, announced significant year-over-year increases in both Total Order Volume (TOV) and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of transactions processing through its fulfillment platform during Cyber Week 2023.

Total orders processed in Deposco grew 26 percent YOY. In addition, Deposco's GMV over Cyber Week grew 48 percent YOY.

Although the platform's largest order day was Black Friday, the highest GMV day for Deposco was Cyber Monday, up 51 percent YOY. When looking at the same segment of customers that were live on the Deposco platform in both 2022 and 2023, collective order volume grew nine percent YOY.

“These metrics validate the power of our platform during periods of complex, high-volume, high-speed decision making,” said Bill Gibson, chief executive officer, Deposco.“We are pleased to see our customers experiencing these levels of success and growth.”

Technologies that improve profitability in more challenging environments are top of mind for supply chain executives, according to results of a peak season trends report released in 2023 by Deposco. The survey revealed that 40 percent of supply chain executives now consider peak season to be longer, while 18% expect it to be continuous.

“Peak season is no longer just the holiday season,” said Josh Lett, senior vice president of Professional Services, Deposco.“In general, peak has continued to stretch over the last decade in a very big way.”

In addition, 92 percent of respondents said that warehouse management systems (WMS) and order management systems (OMS) will prepare their operations to be more profitable in peak season.

“Our Cyber Week performance metrics underscore Deposco's commitment to help businesses pivot with new challenges and capitalize on seasonal demand,” Gibson added.“Our focus has always been on providing reliable, enterprise-grade solutions that empower businesses to manage increasing volumes as opportunities instead of barriers.”

