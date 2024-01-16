Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market Size Is Expected To Grow $84.5 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market refers to the industry that involves the production, marketing, and sale of products containing probiotics for both dietary and cosmetic purposes. Probiotics are live microorganisms, mainly bacteria and yeast, which confer health benefits to the host when consumed in adequate amounts. These microorganisms are often referred to as "good" or "friendly" bacteria, as they are believed to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and contribute to overall well-being. The probiotics food & cosmetics market is projected to reach from USD 56.6 billion in 2021 to USD 84.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026. The global perception toward daily food products is shifting from products providing basic nutrition to those offering several health benefits, such as functional foods.

In the context of the Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market, there are two main categories of products:

Probiotics Food Products:



These include various food and beverage items that are enriched with live probiotics.

Examples include yogurt, fermented dairy products, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and certain types of pickles. Probiotics in food are believed to support digestive health and boost the immune system.

Probiotics Cosmetics:



This category encompasses skincare and cosmetic products that incorporate probiotics.

Probiotics in cosmetics are often used for their potential to promote skin health and balance the skin microbiome. Examples include probiotic-infused creams, lotions, cleansers, and other skincare products.

The Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of gut health and the potential benefits of probiotics. Many consumers are seeking products that not only provide nutrition but also contribute to a healthy microbiome. Additionally, the incorporation of probiotics into cosmetics reflects a growing trend in the beauty and skincare industry toward products that promote overall skin wellness.

Key Drivers Contributing to The Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market Growth

Several key drivers contribute to the growth of the Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market. These factors reflect changing consumer preferences, increased awareness of health and wellness, and ongoing advancements in research and product development. Here are some of the key drivers:



Growing Awareness of Health Benefits: Increased consumer awareness regarding the positive effects of probiotics on digestive health and overall well-being has driven the demand for probiotic-rich foods and cosmetics.

Rising Interest in Gut Health: The emphasis on gut health and its impact on the immune system and overall health has led consumers to seek out probiotic foods and supplements, driving market growth.

Expansion of Functional Foods Market: The broader trend of consumers looking for functional foods-products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition-has propelled the market for probiotic-rich food products.

Preventive Healthcare Trend: The shift towards preventive healthcare has prompted consumers to proactively seek products that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, with probiotics being recognized for their potential preventive health benefits. Increased Research and Development: Ongoing research into the health benefits of probiotics has led to the development of new formulations and applications, expanding the range of probiotic products available in the market.

Rising demand for Probiotics Food & Cosmetics in US

The rising demand for Probiotics Food & Cosmetics in the United States can be attributed to several factors, reflecting changing consumer preferences, increased awareness of health and wellness, and a growing interest in products that offer both nutritional and cosmetic benefits. Here are some key reasons for the increasing demand:



Focus on Gut Health: There is a growing awareness in the U.S. about the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being. Consumers are actively seeking products like probiotics that support digestive health and contribute to a balanced gut microbiome.

Preventive Healthcare Trend: The U.S. has seen a shift towards preventive healthcare, with consumers taking a proactive approach to maintaining their health. Probiotics are viewed as a part of this preventive strategy due to their potential benefits for the immune system and overall health.

Increased Health Consciousness: Rising health consciousness among consumers has led to a preference for products that go beyond basic nutrition. Probiotics are perceived as functional ingredients that offer additional health benefits, driving their demand in food and cosmetics.

Diversification of Food Choices: Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly seeking diverse and innovative food options. Probiotic-rich foods, such as yogurt and fermented products, have gained popularity as consumers look for flavorful and nutritious alternatives. Wellness and Beauty Trends: The convergence of wellness and beauty trends has contributed to the demand for probiotics in cosmetics. Consumers are interested in skincare products that not only enhance beauty but also promote skin health through the incorporation of beneficial microorganisms.

