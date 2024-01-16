Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size To Surpass US$ 9.28 Billion By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ 9.28 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is experiencing a transformative phase, marked by technological innovations, enhanced imaging capabilities, and a renewed focus on precision diagnostics. This press release explores the dynamic landscape of the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, shedding light on key trends, advancements, and the pivotal role these imaging systems play in guiding medical procedures and improving patient care.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Scope
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size Value in 2021
| US$ 6.3 billion
| Revenue Forecast in 2030
| US$ 9.28 billion
| CAGR
| 4.4%
| Base Year for Estimation
| 2021
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2030
| Historical Year
| 2020
| Segments Covered
| Product, Application, End User, and Region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
Market Dynamics: Advancing Imaging in Medical Procedures
Fluoroscopy, a medical imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of a patient's body, has become indispensable in various medical specialties. The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, diagnostic accuracy, and real-time imaging during interventions.
Growing Applications Across Medical Specialties
The market is responding to the expanding applications of fluoroscopy across medical disciplines, including interventional radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, and gastroenterology. Fluoroscopy equipment is essential for visualizing internal structures, guiding medical procedures, and ensuring precise delivery of treatments.
Technological Advancements Enhancing Imaging Precision
The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is characterized by rapid technological advancements. Modern fluoroscopy systems incorporate features such as digital flat-panel detectors, advanced image processing algorithms, and dose reduction technologies. These innovations contribute to enhanced image quality, reduced radiation exposure, and improved safety for both patients and healthcare providers.
Innovations in Fluoroscopy Equipment: Revolutionizing Medical Imaging
Fluoroscopy equipment is evolving with innovations that redefine imaging capabilities, procedural guidance, and patient outcomes.
Digital Flat-Panel Detectors for High-Quality Imaging
The integration of digital flat-panel detectors in fluoroscopy systems replaces traditional image intensifiers, offering higher resolution and improved sensitivity. This results in clearer and more detailed real-time images, providing healthcare professionals with a comprehensive view during procedures.
3D Fluoroscopy for Enhanced Procedural Guidance
The incorporation of three-dimensional (3D) fluoroscopy capabilities enhances procedural guidance, particularly in complex interventions. This technology provides a volumetric view of anatomical structures, improving precision and reducing the need for additional imaging modalities.
Augmented Reality (AR) for Real-Time Overlays
Emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are being explored for real-time procedural guidance. AR overlays enable the integration of virtual information onto fluoroscopic images, assisting healthcare providers in visualizing critical anatomical structures and improving accuracy during interventions.
Challenges and Opportunities: Navigating the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Landscape
While the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is flourishing, challenges such as the need for standardized protocols, radiation safety concerns, and the high cost of advanced systems persist. These challenges present opportunities for market players to invest in education, training programs, and the development of innovative solutions that address safety and accessibility.
Looking Ahead: Future Trends and Prospects
The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is poised for continued growth and innovation. Anticipated trends include the integration of artificial intelligence for image analysis, advancements in dose monitoring and management, and ongoing research into portable and point-of-care fluoroscopy solutions.
Table of Content INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities GLOBAL FLUOROSCOPY EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
Fluoroscopy System
C-arms
Mini C-arms
Full-size C-arms GLOBAL FLUOROSCOPY EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Cardiovascular
Pain Management & Trauma
Neurology
Gastrointestinal
Urology
Orthopedic
General Surgery
Others GLOBAL FLUOROSCOPY EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Specialty Clinics
Browse full TOC here
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level Covid 19 impact trends and perspective Granular insights at global/regional/country level Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment Blanket coverage on competitive landscape Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :
Distributor Landscape Assessment Pricing Intelligence Customer Base Assessment Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Buy this Premium Research Report :
In conclusion, the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is playing a pivotal role in advancing medical imaging and procedural guidance. As technology continues to progress, fluoroscopy systems will remain essential tools for healthcare professionals, contributing to safer, more precise, and efficient medical interventions.
Browse other reports:
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market was valued at US$ 942.45 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.23% to reach US$ 2883.4 million by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global metastatic melanoma market was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2% to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global nucleic acid therapeutics market was valued at US$ 3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.55% to reach US$ 10.43 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global portable muscle stimulators market was valued at US$ 293.49 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 403.48 million by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global traditional Chinese therapy market was valued at US$ 18.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 41.19 billion by 2030.
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: ...
Phone no: +1 888 550 5009
Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107727628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.