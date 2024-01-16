Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scholarship winner-Fernando Ramirez

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipient of its year end 2023 scholarship, Fernando Ramirez. This scholarship- in honor of the late Ted Rollins and his wife, Holly-is awarded to one deserving high school senior who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.The scholarship winner-Fernando Ramirez- is a first-generation student at Phoebus High in Hampton, Virginia, with the plan of pursuing a degree in biology to become an Anesthesiologist. He is passionate about blazing a trail for others, especially in the Dominican Republic, where he hopes to be a shining example for young minds.He has been involved in a handful of activities, such as lending a hand through Project Alpha at First Baptist Church and spending a summer volunteering at Riverside Regional Medical Center. With a scholarship, he'll not only make his college dreams a reality but will use his education to make a meaningful impact on the world.In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed to provide a biannual scholarship, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

Holly Rollins

