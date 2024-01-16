(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MassMEDIC Celebrates Second Record Year in Row with Release of Annual Report

MassMEDIC Logo

Largest regionally based medical device trade association in the U.S. secures ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub in Cambridge, shows unparalleled member value

- Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDICBOSTON, MA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is proud to announce another record-breaking year for the organization in 2023. MassMEDIC grew its membership and revenue while advocating for its nearly 400 members on Beacon Hill and Capital Hill.“Our big win this year for our members was securing the Investor Catalyst Hub for ARPA-H here in Massachusetts,” said MassMEDIC President, Brian Johnson.“The Hub will work with researchers, entrepreneurs, and financiers to speed the transition of basic research into new technologies and medicines.”In addition to government affairs and workforce development services, MassMEDIC provides business connections, regulatory guidance, membership discounts, promotional opportunities and virtual and in person educational and networking events.“Our industry continues to persevere and grow in Massachusetts, and it remains vital across the globe,” said Brian Johnson.“We are home to the largest concentration of workers employed in manufacturing medical technology, meaning we're not only developing the technologies of tomorrow, we're making it here as well. Massachusetts is truly the heart of healthtech.”To celebrate these achievements, the organization is publishing a full year in review and annual report, which can be downloaded here .Some of the organization's accomplishments include:·Co-leading the proposal team to bring the Investor Catalyst Hub for The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to Cambridge·Collaborating with state officials to continue to develop the Life Sciences Re-Authorization Bill·Leading conversations with our congressional delegation to push CMS to establish a potential pathway to coverage for breakthrough devices·Connecting more than 300 individuals and businesses·Producing more than 100 hours of original programming·Graduating the 60th alumni of the IGNITE Accelerator Program, with alumni breaking the $150M mark for funds raised·Expanding the organization's Annual Medtech Impact Gala & Symposium to include a full-day conference and dinner, celebrating the impact of medical device technology on patients' lives·Securing a state proclamation for Massachusetts' Life Sciences Awareness Week in April 2023·Introducing our First Annual Golf Tournament, which provided exclusive networking opportunities and access to state elected officials and raised money for non-profit organizations in our community·Expanding our Why MedtechTM campaign, featuring more than 30 voices and integrating a medtech job search toolTo learn more about MassMEDIC and see upcoming events, visit .

Nichole Owens

MassMEDIC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube