President El-Sisi Meets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of The French Shipping And Logistics CMA CGM Group

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French shipping and logistics company, CMA CGM Group, Mr. Rodolphe Saadé. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly; Minister of Transport, Lieutenant-General Kamel Al-Wazir; Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Admiral Osama Rabie; and First Deputy Chairman of CMA CGM Group, Mr. Patrice Bergamini.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the CEO of CMA CGM Group briefed the President on progress of the French company's projects in Egypt, commending the current state of cooperation between the two sides. Mr. Saadé confirmed CMA CGM Group's interest in expanding the scope of this cooperation to include new projects, given the enormous and promising prospects for business in Egypt, in the fields of port development and logistics hubs.

President El-Sisi lauded the outstanding Egyptian-French relations across various levels as well as the ongoing cooperation between Egypt and the French company. The President highlighted CMA CGM Group's role in the development of a number of Egyptian ports and in strengthening their logistical efficiency and capacity. President El-Sisi pointed out that this aligns with the state's vision of transforming these ports into hubs for trade and services, as part of the state's plan to bolster Egypt's role as a global logistics and commercial hub.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.