Calling All Pickleball Fanatics! Canada Opens The World's First Winter Pickleball Spa, An Exclusive Pop-Up Experience Coming March 2024

In an unprecedented blend of sport and relaxation, Destination Canada announces the grand opening of the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa – the world's first winter Pickleball Spa in Canada. Inspired by the fastest-growing sport in America and the popular wellness trend of cold plunging, the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa promises a unique, luxurious and unforgettable retreat for picklers, cold plungers and winter adventurers alike.

Named after the famous pickleball "dink" shot and the "dunks" enjoyed at high-end spas, this extraordinary pop-up venue will feature a one-of-a-kind pickleball court nestled in the heart of Quebec's winter wonderland, offering players an unparalleled setting to showcase their drop shots while creating lasting travel memories. A reservation at the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa goes beyond the court, it includes access to luxury spa amenities to unwind from all that pickling, including:



The ultimate full-body pickleball massage, guaranteed to soothe your pickleball elbow

An invigorating cold plunge built into a natural riverbank

A luxurious sauna and outdoor hot tub-perfect for a post-plunge warm-up

Complimentary DinkDunk merch including slippers, robes, and paddles

Cozy fire pits for staying warm and delivering that perfect selfie glow

A selection of fine Québecois charcuterie and snacks-not just maple syrup A once-in-a-lifetime trip that will give you new bragging rights on your home court

The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa will open its doors to the public for one week only–March 16-23, 2024. Travelers can book a 4-day, 3-night Canadian winter pickleball experience starting at USD $4,715 per pair, which includes hotel accommodations, ground transportation, daily breakfast, and court time at the winter pickleball spa. Join the waitlist to book on DinkDunkSpa starting today. A personal travel planner will reach out on a first come first serve basis to customize travel itineraries beginning February 1.

"We're pretty excited to introduce the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, a place where cool dinks meet cold dunks all set in a classic Canadian winter wonderland. We welcome pickleball pros, newbies, and anyone looking to try something new to visit Canada this season," said Gloria Loree, Chief Marketing Officer, at Destination Canada. "From snowmobile rides to cold plunges, to enjoying ice wine in the comfort of your chalet, Canada offers the ultimate winter playground to inspire your next vacation."

Join the waitlist now and get ready to pickle, paddle, pamper, and repeat at the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa. To learn more and see full terms and conditions, please visit DinkDunkSpa .

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

