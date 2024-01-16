Grand Opening Of Affordable Dentures & Implants In Lewisville, Texas Enhances Patient Access To Quality, Affordable Dental Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Practice joins Affordable Care's national network of supported dental practices





Patients at the new practice benefit from grand opening special offers Variety of payment options available including financing

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new

Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Lewisville, Texas , located at 2267 S. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 603, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices –

supported by Affordable Care

– that provide tooth replacement services.



From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants , including implant-secured dentures , the general dentists at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Lewisville , offer quality, affordable tooth replacement care.

Affordable Dentures & Implants logo (PRNewsfoto/Affordable Care)

Continue Reading

Practice Owner Thomas J. Kennedy, DDS, General Dentist, Managing Dentist John Bell, DDS, General Dentist,

and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Lewisville are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website .

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions

-- with more than 420 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .

About Affordable Care

Affordable Care is America's

largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 440 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants , DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions

and Advanced Dental Implant Center , in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare

and follow us on LinkedIn

and X (formerly Twitter ).



SOURCE Affordable Care