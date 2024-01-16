Benzinga Expands Cannabis Conference Franchise To Regional Markets: Announces Los Angeles Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Media and Event Platform Kicks Off "Cannabis Market Spotlight" Series in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , one of the longest-running

cannabis capital events in the U.S., is expanding its reach by introducing

a new regional event series titled "Cannabis Market Spotlight." The inaugural event will take place in Southern California on Thursday, February 22nd, at Bioscience LA in Culver City, Los Angeles, marking the beginning of a series of localized events that will span from coast to coast in 2024 and beyond.

The Cannabis Market Spotlights will gather influential

dealmakers, local businesspeople,

and government leaders to deliver a blend of national insights and local

connections in each respective market.



The event series kicking off in Los Angeles features executives from cannabis brands

Cann, Garden Society, Old Pal; and investors from Mindset Capital, Poseidon Investment Management, Ultranative, and others. Seth Yakatan of Katan Associates and Tiffany Chin of Doggy Style Records and Leafs By Snoop are among the speakers. Elliot Lane , co-host of the Benzinga Cannabis Podcast , will serve as emcee.

"Benzinga is well-known in the cannabis industry for bridging finance and consumer goods at our bi-annual Cannabis Capital Conferences, seeing 5000+ registrants across our two annual conferences," said Lane. "As we gear up for our 18th national event this April, Benzinga is expanding our platform of media, thought leadership, and networking to some of the hottest markets in the country, starting with California."

California is the largest cannabis market in the nation and is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.2%. Over the past 12 months, cannabis companies in California have raised almost $290 million and have been involved in almost $129 million worth of M&A deals, according to data from Viridian Capital Advisors.



"For the cannabis industry, California truly is the Golden State," said Javier Hasse, head of content at Benzinga. "Our conferences are where deals get done, and industry professionals connect, engage, and forge meaningful relationships. The time is right to bring our content, partners, and network to a market like California that's shaping the global cannabis narrative."

Ticket prices will increase as the date of the conference approaches. Benzinga provides discounted tickets for the conference to cannabis business owners who have obtained state certification for their social equity initiatives. Attendees can purchase tickets

here.

For sponsorship opportunities, apply here .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event. The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit

