Chetu Foundation Announces $10,000 Intended Donation To Support The Sunrise Police Department

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Today, the Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of Chetu, a global custom software solutions and support services provider, announced on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day that it intends to give a second $10,000 donation to the local Sunrise Police Department.



In 2021, The Chetu Foundation contributed $10,000 to Sunrise Police to bolster local community policing initiatives, and in 2020, it allocated $10,000 to the Plantation Fire Department because it was grappling with lower-than-usual donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The Chetu Foundation has actively supported natural disaster relief, educational programs, pandemic assistance, and humanitarian relief efforts," said Shaili Bansal, executive director of The Chetu Foundation. "We also want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities worldwide, especially here in this great city of Sunrise."



The Chetu Foundation is also proud to have made large, $100,000+ donations to Broward County Public Schools ï¿1⁄2 where over $103K in furniture and school/office supplies were donated ï¿1⁄2 and to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where a new Autism Sensory Room was created with the funds.



"This latest $10,000 donation to the Sunrise Police Department is intended to help the Police Officers and First Responders that work under demanding, challenging, and stressful conditions, often interacting with people during the most difficult times in their lives,ï¿1⁄2 Bansal said. ï¿1⁄2Chetu and The Chetu Foundation are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to performing their duties with compassion, integrity, and dignity.ï¿1⁄2



The ceremonial check presentation, which was held at Chetu's headquarters on Jan. 9th., located at 1500 Concord Terrace in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park, featured opening remarks from a representative of The Chetu Foundation and was attended by Deputy Mayor Neil Kerch, Sgt. Alexander St. Preux and Officer Victor Fortune. A formal check presentation is scheduled for later this month upon approval from the Sunrise City Commission.



To learn more about The Chetu Foundation, please visit ; if you want more information about custom software solutions and support services, please visit and request a consultation.



About The Chetu Foundation:



Founded in 2018, The Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, The Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change."



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .



