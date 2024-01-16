(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats, today announced two key executive team promotions. Paratek promoted Jonathan Light to General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer and Christopher Bostrom to Chief Financial Officer.



“We look forward to Jonathan and Chris taking on their expanded roles as Paratek enters a new chapter in the company's evolution following last year's acquisition by Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S," said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paratek.“Jonathan and Chris are both business-minded executives with proven track records of building and leading highly impactful and solution-oriented teams.”

“I am excited to lead the legal and compliance function at Paratek during such a transformational time for our company,” said Light.“It has been inspiring to help build an organization that is committed to excellence and upholding the highest ethical standards. I am energized by our vision for growth and eager to further contribute my passion and expertise to our collective success.”

“I look forward to continue working with this exceptional team to support the growth of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) and expand our portfolio of product offerings to deliver life-saving therapies to patients,” added Bostrom.

Light, who joined Paratek in 2017, has over 20 years of corporate, legal, regulatory and compliance experience and has played a pivotal role in key milestones for the company, including the launch and ongoing commercialization of NUZYRA and the company's recent take-private transaction with Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S. Light joined Paratek from Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Executive Counsel providing guidance to leadership on key corporate and regulatory compliance matters for the company's oncology, respiratory and biologics business units in addition to supporting business development, litigation and multiple product launches. Light was also previously an in-house attorney at Shire Pharmaceuticals, where he counseled the company's GI business unit on a range of matters including commercial operations, and sales and marketing activities. He started his legal career as a litigator at Morgan Lewis, where he handled complex commercial disputes, government investigations and product liability matters for several leading life sciences companies. Light received a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Bostrom joined Paratek in March 2016 and has over 20 years of financial, strategic and operational experience. He is a results-driven financial executive skilled at understanding underlying business drivers to assess current performance and new business opportunities while providing insights for allocating resources to maximize value. Prior to Paratek's take-private transaction, Bostrom led the finance function, investor relations, capital restructuring and fundraising efforts for the company. Before joining Paratek, he spent over eight years at Biogen Inc. in global business planning, finance, and accounting roles with scope across corporate finance, commercial operations, R&D and technical operations. Bostrom received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Stonehill College and an MBA from Babson College.

