Evoque Data Center Solutions Closes Acquisition Of Cyxtera

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque, a leading provider of comprehensive colocation, connectivity, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Cyxtera's data center portfolio. Evoque and Cyxtera will combine to form a leading data center company with more than 50 locations, predominately in North America.



"Combining Evoque and Cyxtera is a strategic step that aligns seamlessly with our vision for data infrastructure investments,” said Udhay Mathialagan, Chairman of the Board at Evoque and CEO, Global Data Centers, Brookfield Infrastructure.“This move not only swiftly amplifies the joint organization's market presence, but also diversifies its product portfolio and broadens its customer reach worldwide, with unrivaled connectivity, security, and scalability.”

Mathialagan added,“By integrating Cyxtera's capabilities and valuable assets, we're providing essential capacity for current demand while also laying the groundwork for our future expansion and advancements.”

Spencer Mullee, Evoque's current CEO, will serve as the CEO of the new joint organization, which is part of Brookfield Infrastructure's global data center platform.

"This strategic move marks a defining moment for our company,” said Spencer E. Mullee, CEO, Evoque.“We firmly believe this venture will bring significant benefits to both Cyxtera's and Evoque's customer bases. Together, we will provide enhanced services, stronger reliability, and unmatched growth opportunities for our customers and partners.”

Mullee continued,“As we progress with the integration of the two companies, it is business as usual as we continue to provide our customers with the excellent support they expect. We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our valued customers, partners, and team members.”

Through the acquisition, Evoque will incorporate 40 additional data centers, with the majority located in the United States and Canada.

