Ibex Names Eric Guarro Senior Vice President Of Digital Transformation

In his newly appointed role, Guarro will spearhead the strategy and execution of ibex's digital transformation offering, aimed at reshaping customer and brand interactions through the seamless integration of cutting-edge contact center services and AI-enabled technologies.

"As ibex continues its commitment to innovation and the deployment of advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience (CX), Eric's vision, leadership, and demonstrated success in driving transformative strategies make him an ideal fit for this role,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex.“We are dedicated to delivering a seamless integration of state-of-the-art AI-enabled technologies with world-class contact center services to redefine customer and brand interactions."

With more than two decades of operational and technical experience and leadership, Guarro brings valuable expertise to ibex, where he will play a key role in guiding corporate growth activities and implementing technological strategies. Before joining ibex, he was Group Vice President, Operations at Frontier Communications, where he oversaw customer operations, video development, and advanced network teams. Over his 15-year tenure at Frontier, Guarro held various senior operations roles, including Vice President of Operations, where he directed day-to-day operations and led approximately 4,000 sales, service, and technical support personnel.

Guarro holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and completed the Harvard Business School Executive Education program on Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, he is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

