Small UAV Market Size Worth USD 122.82 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size was USD 13.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Rising product demand for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) from the defense sector and increasing need for aerial surveying and mapping are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are being used increasingly by the defense industry to perform tactical missions, acquire intelligence, and provide situational awareness. These UAVs can be used to target enemy with precision strikes, scan hostile locations, and gather intelligence regarding enemy movements. Military commanders can also receive real-time information from drones, which are able to make more accurate decisions on the field due to information gathered.

Aerial surveying and mapping entails collecting thousands of images from Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and assembling these into a Three Dimensional (3D) visual representation of the area of interest. Infrastructure, mining, construction, agriculture, and other industries all depend on these aspects of airborne remote sensing. These systems work best with small UAVs owing to their powerful sensors and cameras, which enable to process data quickly and take high-resolution pictures.

However, operating small UAVs in crowded or restricted regions can be dangerous. Potential risks associated with small UAVs include inadvertent accidents with manned aircraft, objects, or even humans, which raises the possibility of damage and puts passengers at danger. The UAV usage has been restricted in some locations due to safety concerns that have led to limitations on where they can be flown. In addition, increasing security concerns are malicious uses of small UAVS such as smuggling goods or carrying out unauthorized surveillance.

A recent trend in the market is development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered swarm drones. Swarm drones, sometimes referred to as swarms, are clusters of drones that cooperate to accomplish a task or arrive at a destination. These drones function as a cohesive unit owing to the mother ship or central computer that controls and organizes their movements. Swarm drones can collect data using their sensors and communicate with one another to adjust to changing circumstances through Artificial Intelligence (Al).

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global small UAV market is segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing and hybrid wing. The rotary wing segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global small UAV market in 2022. This is due to remarkable operational simplicity and capacity of small UAVs to support inspection & monitoring, making these useful for military as well as civilian uses.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global small UAV market is segmented into military, commercial, government & law, and consumer. The military segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global small UAV market over the forecast period due to rising need for surveillance and monitoring systems for military applications. The utilization of UAVs for military purposes is increasing as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global small UAV market in 2022. This is due to increasing presence of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the region, as well as rising number of government contracts to enhance its military power. For instance, in February 2022, Skydio announced that it had been awarded a contract to provide its X2D UAVS to the U.S. army's Short Range Reconnaissance Programme (SRR). The fixed-price provision arrangement, valued at USD 20.2 million per year, is expected to be worth USD 99.8 million for the course of its five-year duration.

The Middle East is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global small UAV market over the forecast period owing to rising need for energy infrastructure inspection in the region. For instance, in 2021, the O&G corporation Shell and the U.K.-based startup Sky-Futures announced a new cooperation to employ small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems (UAVS) for offshore inspections. As a result, checking oil rigs along with other offshore infrastructure becomes less expensive and safer.

