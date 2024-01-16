A. Duie Pyle Expands Industry-Leading Northeast Footprint With New Facility Opening In Maine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Northeast's premier transportation provider enhances its service offerings in the region's supply chain while adding jobs to the economy

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 99-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it opened the doors of a new facility in Bangor, Maine, to further enhance its Northeast network and strengthen its position as the leading supply chain solutions provider in the region. The opening of this facility marks the company's first expansion in 2024, the year of its centennial.



Officially located at 335 Industrial Drive, Pittsfield, ME, 04967, the facility will extend access to Pyle's LTL, warehouse and distribution and dedicated freight capabilities, enhancing its ability to service more customers in the local Maine area. Upon opening, the facility added 12 new jobs to the local economy, with another nine coming by the end of the year. Pyle previously had one LTL service center located in Portland, Maine, so this expansion allows for more comprehensive, full-service coverage across the state.

"We're kicking 2024 off with a bang, as this new facility enables us to solidify our industry-leading presence across the Northeast,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. "This strategic addition to our network brings a higher level of LTL, dedicated and warehouse and distribution support to our customers in Central and Northern Maine. This opening is the first of a series coming down the pipeline this year that will further enhance our strong service center network and expand our capabilities to service more customers.”

The facility officially opened its doors and was fully operational as of January 15, 2024. Upon opening, this location featured eight drivers, two dockworkers and two managers. When fully staffed before the end of 2024, the center is expected to have 12 drivers, four dockworkers, two fleet technicians and three managers.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 29 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

...