Top-Rated Online Writing School The Novelry Expands To The U.S. Market

New York, New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Novelry, the UK's top-rated and leading online creative writing school, announced today its expansion into the United States as it experiences increased demand in helping aspiring authors realize their publishing dreams.

Founded in 2017 by Louise Dean, a Booker Prize-listed author, The Novelry provides writing courses, editing and coaching services to thousands of students annually. Coming off 2x year-over-year growth, the company's unique approach – guided coaching sessions from the industry's most talented authors and editors, publishing house collaboration and a vibrant community – has achieved outstanding results, including:



More 5-star reviews from writers than any other writing course on TrustPilot

Students landing major book deals with Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Hachette and more

Partnerships with leading literary agencies in the US and UK

Rapid organic growth to become the #1 rated online writing community Representation for over 60% of submitted writers

"My vision in founding The Novelry was to create a resource for writers historically excluded from the publishing ecosystem and overlooked by the gatekeepers," said founder Louise Dean. "Given the success and interest in our writing school, we are thrilled to bring The Novelry to the U.S. market. Our remarkable growth and publishing success demonstrates the power of this model. I couldn't be more thrilled to bring our magical writing community stateside."

The Novelry's expansion into the U.S. includes bringing on top American authors and book editors from the“Big Five” publishing houses to coach writers, and introducing a formidable forthcoming lineup of bestselling guest lecturers including New York Times bestselling author Tayari Jones (An American Marriage) and international bestselling author of more than 30 books with 22 million copies in print, Tami Hoag. Prior guest instructors have included the number 1 bestselling author Kristin Hannah (The Nightingale), Booker Prize winner Yann Martel (Life of Pi), New York Times bestseller Rosie Walsh (Ghosted), Tess Gerritsen (Rizzoli & Isles), S.J. Watson (Before I Go To Sleep), Paula Hawkins (The Girl on the Train), Meg Rosoff (How I Live Now), Val McDermid (Wire in the Blood), Jessie Burton (The Miniaturist) and many more.

“I am so grateful to everyone at The Novelry for their exceptional guidance throughout the writing process of my debut novel. From the moment I joined the Ninety Day Novel program to the completion of the Ultimate Manuscript Assessment, I felt fortunate to have their brilliant, enthusiastic, and inspiring coaches and editors by my side,” said author Brisa Carleton, who was recently signed by Rebecca Scherer at Jane Rotrosen Agency for her debut romance novel.“Their insightful feedback allowed me to grow as a writer, and their unwavering support and encouragement made this entire process a true joy.”

The Novelry provides online creative writing courses, mentoring, editing and literary coaching services to help the next generation of writers become authors. Guided by award-winning writers and publishing's top editors, The Novelry helps writers gain confidence, finish books, and attract publisher interest. Learn more at: thenovelry .

