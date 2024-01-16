The Catholic University Of America Marches For Life In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The University Joins the National March for Life in Celebration and Advocacy

Washington, D. C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America is proud to announce its participation in, and platinum sponsorship of, the 2024 March for Life, taking place on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The University encourages students, faculty, staff, and supporters to join in solidarity for this momentous event.

Cardinals for Life, a pro-life student organization at Catholic University, will lead a series of events during March for Life week. The events include Students for Life of America apologetics training, sidewalk prayer sessions, service collaborations, and special events such as the Pep Rally for Life featuring abortion survivor, Claire Culwell.

The March for Life stands as a testament to the University's unwavering commitment to the sanctity of life and the teachings of the Catholic faith regarding the dignity of every individual. It is a poignant opportunity for the University community to unite in advocacy for pro-life issues and support The Guadalupe Project , which embodies the University's dedication to aiding mothers and babies.

“At the March for Life, we reaffirm our total commitment to the inherent value of every life,” said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University.“Together, we march, not only in solidarity with the unborn but in steadfast support of a future where each and every person is embraced, cherished, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

Event Details:



Thursday, Jan. 18:



National Prayer for Life Vigil



Opening Mass at 5 p.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception



Pep Rally for Life

Presented by Cardinals for Life, featuring guest speaker, Claire Culwell, in the Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center (Great Rooms) at 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19:



Gathering at Heritage Hall (The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave., N.E., Washington, DC 20064): The University community will convene at 11:00 a.m. on campus in Heritage Hall will serve as a welcoming center for marchers with comprehensive support, including hats and hot chocolate/coffee; for more information, visit .



Classes Canceled: Classes will be canceled from 11 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. to encourage participation. Campus Ministry: Campus Ministry is partnering with the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to co-sponsor the National Prayer Vigil for Life from Jan. 18-19 with an opening Mass at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.

In a historic shift, this year's March for Life will follow a slightly different route than in previous years. Participants will march past the Capitol, ending the march between the Capitol and the Supreme Court, further emphasizing the call for protection and celebration of life in the very heart of our nation's governance. Participants can find more information about the March for Life at March for Life .

