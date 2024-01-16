Matt Holland Appointed CEO Of Acuity Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holland brings deep, seasoned experience to lead Acuity Insights into its next phase of scaling and growth

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces Matt Holland as its new CEO.



Effective January 8, 2024, this new appointment puts a highly seasoned leader at the helm of the company as it expands into new areas within higher education globally. Holland brings deep and broad experience in scaling and growth, with over two decades with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global strategy firm, where he helped world-class companies in a variety of sectors scale, as well as building and expanding BCG's own business in Canada. He has guided and led a number of organizations in various capacities, as a board member, advisor, CEO, and founder. Holland has also been a member of Acuity's Board of Directors since 2016 and has extensive knowledge of the company's business.

“As we enter an exciting phase in the development and expansion of Acuity Insights, we are very pleased that Matt will lead the company as CEO,” says Bernard Lim, Chair of Acuity's Board of Directors.“Matt brings exceptional leadership and expertise in scaling companies and we are grateful to have him at the helm to lead us through this next chapter.”

“On behalf of the board, we'd also like to thank Rich Emrich, who as the former CEO led the company through incredible growth,” Lim added.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Acuity Insights as CEO at this stage of the company's growth," says Holland. "Previously, as a member of the board of directors, I have worked with Acuity's strong leadership team and watched the company grow and expand. It's a privilege to lead the company towards greater growth, towards its vision to realize everyone's full potential. I'm drawn to challenges that require direct collaboration to drive meaningful change, and I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and contribute to the compelling Acuity Insights story."

Holland is based in Toronto, Canada, where he lives with his family.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company's solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity's solutions are used by nearly 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.

