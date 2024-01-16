Varonis Named A Leader In Gigaom's 2023 Radar Report For Data Security Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Varonis received top score in DSPM and finished first overall in the Platform Play quadrant

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced it has been named a "strong Leader" in the GigaOm Radar Report for Data Security Platforms.

Varonis finished first overall in the Platform Play quadrant for offering broad functionality and use case support. Varonis also received exceptional (highest score) "five-star" ratings in several key criteria categories, including data security posture management (DSPM), service integrations, enterprise stack integration, and activity monitoring and behavioral analysis.

According to the report: "With high scores across all of our decision criteria, Varonis is positioned as a "strong Leader" in our Radar. Its extensive service integrations, enterprise tool integrations, and protection capabilities make Varonis a comprehensive data security platform."

GigaOm cited Varonis' "extensive automation to help customers understand their data as well as protect it," and noted the company's data discovery, classification, and security features that cover a comprehensive selection of SaaS apps, IaaS, databases, and on-premises data stores.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in GigaOm's inaugural Radar Report for Data Security Platforms," said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. "The report reaffirms our position as the category leader and highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering data innovations and automation that help our customers secure their critical data from internal threats and cyberattacks."

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

