Alation Strengthens Presence In Singapore With IMDA Accreditation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IMDA recognizes Alation as a best-in-class data intelligence platform with a proven ability to help government agencies and large enterprises find, understand, and trust data at scale

Redwood City, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company, today announced being accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), the driving force behind Singapore's digital transformation. Being accredited assures government and large enterprise buyers that Alation is a trusted data intelligence partner to accelerate digital transformation and business growth.

Alation is an IMDA-accredited data intelligence platform recognized as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023 and IDC MarketScape . The company helps more than 550 enterprises worldwide, including more than 35% of Fortune 100 companies, find, understand, and govern data. As the volume of data proliferates and valuable information becomes siloed across the business, it grows more challenging for people to find trusted data to inform decision-making, improve products, and transform business models. Alation simplifies this complexity by centralizing metadata, offering critical context about data, such as descriptions, policies, and location, that enables users to easily find and understand governed data across disparate systems.

By meeting the rigorous criteria set by IMDA, including functional efficiency, performance excellence, compliance adherence, and robust security and usability requirements, government agencies and large enterprises can confidently utilize Alation to harness the full potential of their data. Alation's best-in-class intuitive search and discovery interface makes it easy for a broad range of technical and business users to quickly find the information they need to move the organization forward. The collaborative nature of the platform enables users to interact with data owners and capture tribal knowledge, and its federated governance allows users to access up-to-date data classification and information, thus fostering a data culture and driving fast, accurate business decisions.

"We are pleased to welcome Alation to our esteemed portfolio of accredited companies,” said Edwin Low , Director of Enterprise and Ecosystem Development at IMDA.“Being a pure-play data intelligence provider that focuses on ease of use on their centralized platform for data discovery, data governance, and collaboration among data users makes them a distinctive player in the market. We look forward to partnering with Alation to drive innovation, foster digital growth, and deliver exceptional solutions that enable Singapore organizations to harness data effectively."

“The IMDA accreditation highlights Alation's proficiency in instilling confidence among data users and affirms our capacity to help organizations build robust data cultures,” said Eyal Mekler , General Manager, APAC at Alation.“This recognition, coming on the heels of Alation's expansion in high-growth sectors like public services, financial services, and energy & mining, underscores our solutions' exceptional quality and dedication to businesses throughout the APAC region. Alation has been a trailblazer in the modern data catalog and data intelligence landscape, and we are excited to partner with IMDA to further this mission and help more organizations cultivate a data-centric ethos.”

