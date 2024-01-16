(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“ BIGG ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of TerraZero , Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group is pleased to announce that TerraZero has entered into a partnership where TerraZero will enable Napster , the original music disruptor and longest running independent music streaming service in the world, to offer immersive virtual hangouts to artists on the platform, marking a transformative leap in the way that fans and artists are able to connect on a Music DSP.



The first virtual hangout opens today and will feature rap, funk, and R&B artist, Ric Wilson. Napster subscribers can jump into Wilson's custom designed virtual hangout, where they can chat with other music fans and listen to his music as they explore the space. In the coming weeks Wilson will debut and perform his new single, live, in the virtual hangout.

“Napster has a rich history of empowering music artists, giving them innovative and creative ways to interact with their fans while also providing new monetization opportunities,” said Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster.“Previously these kinds of virtual metaverse style worlds have only been available within platforms like Fortnite and Roblox but now anyone will be able to access these fun, engaging artist hangouts straight from their browser. Ric Wilson's virtual hangout is the first example of what our partnership with TerraZero will deliver in 2024 as we look to roll out the ability for any artist on Napster to have their own virtual hangout space to connect with their fans directly, unlocking new revenue streams and ways for artists to express themselves creatively.”

“Napster has always been the original innovator in the music space so partnering to bring immersive virtual experiences to life that leverage our Intraverse Technology Platform for their millions of users, made complete sense,” said Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero Technologies.“Ric Wilson is a fantastic artist to represent our first foray together in delivering online virtual hangouts to music fans on a leading Music DSP and the best part is we're just getting started.”

In a world where music and technology converge, Napster leverages the power of the open metaverse to provide artists, starting with the acclaimed Ric Wilson, with personalized virtual hangouts that allow them to represent their personality, passion, and music and feature creative imagery, videos, and most importantly their music, directly to their fans. This integration not only enhances user experience but also opens up innovative avenues for revenue generation for both physical and digital merchandise.

"Ahh man I'm super excited about this, shoutout to Jon and the Napster team. They're clearly committed to shaking things up in the music world," said the acclaimed recording artist, Ric Wilson. "They are giving artists and their supporters something fresh with these virtual hangouts. I love mine because it's just so me and fans can come hang and dance together while listening to my music and learn more about me which is what I think music marketing should be. I can't wait to have everyone check it out."

Later this year TerraZero and Napster will launch additional artist virtual hangouts. These customizable virtual hangouts will offer fans the opportunity to play games, win prizes, listen to exclusive music, buy concert tickets as well as digital and physical merch, watch live performances, and hang out with their favorite artists online.

About Napster

In 1999, Napster changed the music industry forever when it launched the world's first peer-to-peer music sharing service. Peaking at 85M users, for many, Napster was not only their first experience of digital music but also their first real social media experience.

Napster went on to be combined with Rhapsody, resulting in the first legal $9.99 music streaming service. Operational now for 20+ years, Napster is currently available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices from computers to cars. Napster is now once again gearing to revolutionize the music industry, evolving music streaming from being an access-based monthly subscription model to a social music platform and marketplace that connects artists and fans, unlocking unprecedented new creative and commercial opportunities.

Napster believes that control has become too centralized and wants to put it back in the hands of artists, allowing them to create virtual merchandise and digital experiences for their fans to earn or purchase. Fans will benefit from physical and digital rewards and will have the chance to interact and create with their favorite artists. Backed by some of the top VCs and Web3 leaders, with an industry leading and visionary management team, Napster is perfectly positioned to regain its place as the #1 music platform.

For more information, please visit Napster .

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins ), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup ), and TerraZero (terrazero ).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ... .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

About Ric Wilson:

The Chicago-made Ric Wilson has been on a hell of a ride since he broke out with three consecutive EPs - Soul Bounce (2016), Negrow Disco (2017), and BANBA (2018). Before the world shut down, the rapper, performer, and activist spent 2019 on a festival tear through Treefort, Rolling Loud, Governors Ball, and a hometown Pitchfork set (named the 2nd best live show of 2019 only after Lizzo by the Chicago Tribune) before going on to release his acclaimed They Call Me Disco EP with Terrace Martin, and a breakout single called“Fight Like Ida B & Marsha P.” Wilson has shared the stage and opened for a wide range such as Cory Henry, Big Freedia,The Roots, Black Pumas, BADBADNOTGOOD, Yellow Days, DRAMA, Chromeo, and more, and was named a highlight of SXSW 2023 by Rolling Stone.

Wilson's newest project, CLUSTERFUNK, produced by Chromeo & A-Trak, was released to praise from the likes of Billboard, Uproxx, Andscape, The FADER, MTV News, PAPER, and more. Complete with features from King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and a passage from Mariame Kaba, the nine records on CLUSTERFUNK are vibrant, two-step-ready anthems. The nostalgic tint lights the way, calling upon funk and soul lineages for an update that aims between timely and timeless. This is the sound Wilson always wants to stand on: upbeat, uptempo, no fear of what the crowd may think.

