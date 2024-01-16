Schurz Communications Appoints Diego Anderson As Executive Vice President Of Broadband

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anderson Assumes the Leadership Role from Retired Schurz Executive Brian Lynch

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that Diego Anderson has been appointed to lead the company's broadband division, following the retirement of Brian Lynch.



Effective immediately, as Executive Vice President of Broadband, Anderson is responsible for leading the strategy and management of Schurz's broadband portfolio, which includes six regional companies: Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom in Vermont, Hiawatha Broadband in Minnesota, Long Lines Broadband in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, NKTelco in Ohio, and Orbitel Communications in Arizona.

“We are delighted to welcome Diego to the Schurz team,” said John Reardon, President and CEO, Schurz Communications.“Diego brings extensive operational expertise, a strategic mindset, and a passion for the industry. His experience building tens of thousands of fiber passings, overseeing broadband expansion through both organic growth and M&A, developing sales teams for business and residential fiber networks, and prioritizing customer care and excellence, makes him an excellent leader for our broadband properties.”

Anderson is an industry trailblazer with more than two decades of experience in the fiber broadband sector. Prior to joining Schurz Communications, he held several roles with the growing regional fiber infrastructure provider Lumos. Most recently, he served as the company's CEO, overseeing the strategic development, transformation, and business expansion. Earlier, his roles included Senior Vice President and General Manager of Segra and Vice President of Operations for Lumos Networks. He began his career at Sprint and nTelos Wireless, where he held a variety of positions in network engineering, construction, operations, and strategic planning.

"I am excited to join the Schurz team to further support the company's great culture and deep history of connecting people with information and broadband technology that positively benefits many local communities,” said Anderson.“The company is a proven innovator in this space, and I'm honored to be part of the leadership team that is expanding reliable fiber broadband internet connectivity into more areas, at the highest levels of customer care and community engagement."

Anderson is based in the Schurz Communications Hagerstown, MD office. Brian Lynch retired on December 31, 2023, and will continue to serve as a consultant to support the company during the leadership transition.

About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications' recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company's portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: .





