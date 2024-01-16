Wrap Technologies, Inc. Appoints Scot Cohen As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in public safety innovation via artificial intelligence (“AI”), virtual reality and big data, today announced the appointment of Scot Cohen as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Cohen, a co-founder of the Company, the largest shareholder, and Executive Chairman of the Company, is recognized for his deep commitment to the Company's mission and extensive experience in various industries.



Mr. Cohen stated,“The time has come to complete what Woody Norris, the inventor of BolaWrap, and I began in 2015. I'm ready to assume full responsibility for the organization, prioritizing top-line growth, recruiting and leading top talent, and optimizing costs through strategic outsourcing. This will enable a sharper focus on sales while reducing overall expenses.”

Since its founding in 2016, Mr. Cohen has been a cornerstone of Wrap, leading all rounds of financing, totaling $90M, and playing a crucial role in shaping the Company's strategic direction. With over thirty years of experience building businesses and recruiting top talent in the institutional asset management and capital markets industries, Mr. Cohen is exceptionally qualified to navigate the Company into a future of expansion into new markets including commercial and private security.

Mr. Cohen's proven leadership in Wrap spans more than just financial aspects. As the longest-standing board member, he has also been an essential force in driving Wrap's focus on wellness. His dedication to mental health and wellness extends to his philanthropic efforts, running a charitable foundation dedicated to providing mental health support, coaching, and education to law enforcement and government officials.

The Company is also delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Mullins as President. In his time as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin's substantial contributions have been instrumental to Wrap's success, and his continued involvement in this new role will bring invaluable leadership and insight. The Company expresses its appreciation for his many achievements and looks forward to his ongoing contribution in this pivotal role.

Mr. Cohen said,“I want to thank Kevin Mullins for his dedication to Wrap, which has put us in a great position for continued success. As Chief Executive Officer, I am honored to lead Wrap into the future. The passion, insight, and resilience I've gained from watching my father and brother serve in public safety will be invaluable and empowering in my role as CEO. Talent onboarding is key to our growth. Our comprehensive platform, encompassing devices, training, data, AI, and wellness, is essential for serving communities globally. Our work will enhance physical and mental safety, with higher purpose policing and safety benefiting all of the Wrap community, and humanity. Through this work, I hope our children's children will experience the positive change we plan to effect.”

Under Mr. Cohen's leadership, Wrap is set to pursue a future of growth, expanding beyond policing and aligning with the Company's commitment to enhancing public safety and wellness. Mr. Cohen is dedicated to higher purpose policing, aiming to elevate standards in law enforcement for community well-being and trust.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap's no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes. Saving lives with each wrap.

Wrap RealityTM, the Company's advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap RealityTM addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes. Building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap's Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic's efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.



Wrap's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

