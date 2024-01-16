MAGTEC And Visiontrack Team Up To Combine Intelligent Speed Assistance And AI Video Telematics To Advance Road Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAGTEC And VisionTrack Team Up To Advance Road Safety

CALGARY, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CALGARY, AB-MAGTEC, the leader in intelligent vehicle control systems, and VisionTrack, the provider of AI video telematics and connected fleet data, have entered a partnership to develop an industry-first, innovative road safety system. VisionTrack is integrating its AI pedestrian detection camera with MAGTEC's intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology, SafeSpeed®, to create a solution that automatically reduces vehicle speed when a nearby vulnerable road user (VRU) is identified.“MAGTEC's forward-thinking work, centered on their pioneering SafeSpeed technology, aligns squarely with our goal to bring road safety technology leaders and fleet truck operators together to make our roads safer,” said Peter Goldwasser, Together for Safer Roads' (TSR) Executive Director.“Innovation and collaboration are at the center of MAGTEC and VisionTrack teamwork.”Robert Morisset, Founder, President and CEO of MAGTEC, commented, "MAGTEC is committed to leveraging our technological expertise to advance road safety, working to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries among all road users. We look forward to working with VisionTrack to reduce and ultimately eliminate traffic fatalities."SafeSpeed, MAGTEC's intelligent speed management system, automatically adjusts vehicle speeds according to posted speed limits, significantly reducing the risks associated with speed-related crashes. By collaborating with VisionTrack, MAGTEC brings the power and ideas behind its technology to address the pressing issue of road safety.The AI detection camera uses deep learning technology to identify VRUs – such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – and is suitable for the front, side or rear of a vehicle. This integrated solution will now be able to prevent the driver from accelerating when a VRU enters a configurable safety zone around the vehicle. This added functionality, using the SafeSpeed technology, will occur alongside the audio and visual warning the driver already receives from the camera when a VRU is detected.“Combining ISA technology with AI-powered detection is the logical evolution of our video telematics offering,” explains Matt Ison, Vice President of Sales - North America at VisionTrack Inc.“This latest innovation will add another layer of protection to VRUs who are located in a vehicle's blind spot, as well as helping the driver operate in a safe and responsible manner.”Alana Schommer, General Manager at MAGTEC stated,“This is an incredibly exciting partnership, which is committed to developing groundbreaking fleet safety systems. Our complementary technologies work seamlessly to help better protect drivers and those sharing the road with them.”About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeed® provides life-saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. .About VisionTrack:VisionTrack's unique approach to video telematics is helping tackle some of the most complex challenges faced by the fleet, transport and insurance sectors. The company's connected camera solutions are underpinned by Autonomise, a device-agnostic, multi-award-winning IoT platform. By providing the highest levels of operational insight, business intelligence and enriched vehicle data, organizations can make strategic mobility decisions. VisionTrack is continually innovating with the development of world-leading algorithms, behavior and video analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision. For further information .

