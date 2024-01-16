Eliot Lewis Releases“Love Is Alive From Upcoming Album“Anything Is Possible On Pilot Light Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eliot Lewis "Love is Alive"

Eliot Lewis performing live at Daryl's House in Pawling, NY

Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Pilot Light Records presents "Love is Alive," the newest single by singer-songwriter and guitarist Eliot Lewis, now streaming worldwide.

- Eliot Lewis

NORWALK, CT, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a musician who's toured the world with bands like Hall and Oates and The Average White Band, and was the original featured musician on the Live from Daryl's House television show, Eliot Lewis has musical experiences that many musicians only dream of. Eliot has performed at venues like Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, O2 Arena, Red Rocks, Japan's Budokan and was included in The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction with Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Performing on the Daryl's House television show, Lewis played with several other incredible artists along the way including Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren, Train, Cheap Trick, Grace Potter, Ben Folds, Sammy Hagar, BlackBerry Smoke and Squeeze - just to name a handful.

So it becomes truly remarkable, and even courageous in that luminous context, that a musician as professionally successful as Lewis should decide in 2023 to completely focus on his solo career. It turns out it was an easy decision for Lewis, having already spent years carving out a solid fanbase as an independent artist.

“These experiences were amazing, however my goal has always been to convey my own music with my own vision," said Lewis.

About his first single,“Love is Alive ,” a song by Gary Wright of the band Spooky Tooth, originally released in 1976, which Lewis recorded, mixed, and mastered as a true solo project, he offers some insight into his new musical direction that may be described as“Contemporary Classic Rock.”

“I've always loved Wright's song“Dream Weaver," which may be the song he is best known for, but“Love is Alive” has always been one of my favorite songs. It's right in my sweet spot musically. I wanted to pay homage to it and record it in my own style," he said.

Lewis, who is a native of Norwalk, CT, will release several singles and music videos in 2024 from his new album“Anything is Possible" with Norwalk, CT-based record label Pilot Light Records . Lewis will also be performing many dates throughout the US.

“As much as I love writing and recording, I will always be a live performer at heart. I never want to lose that physical connection to my audience. I've always been a multi-instrumentalist and have now found a unique way to present my show through“Live Looping." I am on a brand new journey in my life and career, that I hope others will enjoy taking with me," Lewis said.

Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records stated: "We were so pleased to welcome Eliot Lewis to the Pilot Light Records artist roster. It's just an honor to work with someone of his extraordinary musical caliber. To have accomplished as much as Eliot has, and still be so passionate and determined as a musician, performer and recording artist, is very rare."

"Love is Alive" is now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and all major streaming outlets.

