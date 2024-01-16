Ensure Data Solutions Expands The Lines Of Business It Now Supports To Medicaid Managed Care, Acos, And ACA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This release confirms the company's commitment to help payers and providers improve quality and outcome by expanding its suite of analytics solutions

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ensure Data Solutions (EDS), a prominent provider of value-based care management solutions, empowers healthcare providers, payers, payviders, and other risk-bearing entities to enhance health outcomes. EDS delivers comprehensive solutions including real-time data aggregation, EMR connectivity, A.I.-supported data analytics, professional services, and data warehousing as a service. Today, EDS is pleased to announce the expansion of its offerings, integrating Medicaid Managed Care, Accountable Care Organization, and Affordable Care Act solutions with its existing Medicare Advantage services. Its Analytics platform is now equipped to support both providers and payers engaged in value-based care for these products.EDS' expanded solutions now offer risk score calculation and projection for ACA products, accurate quality measures for Medicaid Manage Care, ACO REACH and MSSP programs, in addition to all the costs & utilization trending and analytics capabilities required for risk-bearing entities to be successful in a value-based care environment.CEO Bruno Piquin expressed, "With the ongoing success of value-based care in delivering robust outcomes for Medicare Advantage plans, the expansion of our solutions to encompass Medicaid Managed Care, Affordable Care Act, and ACO programs is a logical progression of our comprehensive capabilities. This initiative highlights our dedication to assisting payers and providers in achieving improved health outcomes and cost reduction as they progress along the value-based care continuum."###About EDSFounded in 2019 as a spin-off of a larger transaction, EDS is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health outcomes by delivering real-time data aggregation, EMR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and value-based care partners. EDS promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its artificial intelligence-supported data-driven solutions deliver value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality of care, ensuring risk adjustment and other reporting accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information on EDS, visitEnsure Data Solutions Media ContactGexenia ValdesEnsure Data SolutionsDirect: 786-755-6844...Ensure Data Solutions Sales Contact:Directed by Jesenia Rodriguez, MBAEnsure Data Solutions...Direct: 786-823-4884

Bruno Piquin

Ensure Data Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn