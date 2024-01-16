The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces Naming Of Recreational Pool After Pasadena Civil Rights Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pool

RBAC logo

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is excited to announce a significant tribute to Dr. Edna Griffin, a trailblazer in social justice

- Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics CenterPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC ) is excited to announce a significant tribute to Dr. Edna Griffin, a trailblazer in social justice who served as the first Black female president of Pasadena's NAACP branch (1938-47) and led the charge in desegregating the Brookside Plunge. Recognizing her remarkable contributions to civil rights and the Pasadena community, the RBAC's Recreational Pool will be renamed in Dr. Griffin's honor.In 1914, the Brookside Plunge, a municipal pool, was declared a racially segregated institution, therefore restricting access to non-whites to one day a week. In 1942 the Pasadena NAACP under the leadership of Dr. Griffin, led the successful legal desegregation effort of the Brookside Plunge. Her legacy, now celebrated by the RBAC and the City of Pasadena, embodies her commitment to inclusivity and community well-being, foundational principles deeply embedded in the core values of the RBAC.Established in 1990 on the former site of the Brookside Plunge, the RBAC operates as an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, offering valuable resources to the residents of Pasadena and the broader San Gabriel Valley. With a mission to promote community well-being through water safety, aquatic programs, and competition, the RBAC is a cornerstone for fostering a vibrant, healthy community.Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of the RBAC, expressed,“It is an honor to name the RBAC's Recreational Pool after Dr. Griffin, celebrating her enduring impact on justice and equity in the City of Pasadena. Naming this pool, with its diverse range of activities that promote wellness and water safety, symbolizes our commitment to upholding her legacy. The RBAC is dedicated to serving our community with equity. We are more than a pool, we are a community resource where everyone is welcome.”In collaboration with the City of Pasadena, the RBAC will commemorate the Recreational Pool's renaming in May 2024, coinciding with Water Safety Month. Various pre-event activities will support this celebration.Tyron Hampton, First District Councilmember for the City of Pasadena where the RBAC resides, first initiated this project emphasizing the importance of comprehensively and accurately acknowledging history to avoid repeating mistakes,“Preventing access to a public pool and denying the opportunity to learn a crucial life skill harmed not just our community but the entire region. Today, the RBAC inclusively welcomes everyone, offering access and life-saving water safety instruction in our public schools. Like many residents, I learned to swim at the RBAC.”Justin Jones, Third District Councilmember for the City of Pasadena, who has championed the renaming effort echoed this sentiment, stating,“Pasadena's history reflects that of the United States, where economic conflicts have often been framed racially. One of the best ways to understand and navigate the present effectively is to study and understand the past. My great-grandmother was in the courtroom when the NAACP and Dr. Griffin sued the City for racial discrimination at the municipal pool.”The RBAC invites media inquiries and participation in upcoming events celebrating Dr. Griffin's legacy. Together, we can continue to create a positive impact in the vibrant city of Pasadena.

Vanessa Roberts

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

+1 626-564-0330

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok