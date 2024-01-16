Kokomo24/7® Partners With Trackit Media To Enhance Event Management And Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Together, Kokomo24/7® and Trackit Media provide a holistic solution for managing corporate events and tradeshows

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the goal of continuously growing and evolving its various offerings, Kokomo24/7® announced today that it will partner with Trackit Media, a pioneer in event engagement and content management, by intrinsically combining Trackit's offerings within its suite of software products.Trackit empowers event planners to streamline and revolutionize the way they run live events, leveraging their technology to drive and enhance guest experience through digital signage. From guiding guests to specific areas of a conference to buying tickets to tracking real-time user data, Trackit aims to adapt digital signage in real-time, strengthening event planners' abilities to engage their audience, drive conference activity, and customize the experience with real-time analytics.Kokomo24/7® is a leading health and safety software platform that provides agile, cloud-based solutions that schools and workplaces use to mitigate risks. Kokomo was founded on the commitment to provide safer spaces, including the live event space. Through this partnership, Kokomo not only looks to reinforce its commitment to ensuring its software platform is a leader in risk management solutions, but also its commitment to improving the safety and well-being of communities everywhere. Furthermore, Kokomo continues to prove and expand the extendibility and usability of its software with easily configurable modular architecture.Together, Kokomo24/7® and Trackit Media provide a holistic solution for managing corporate events and tradeshows.About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and safety solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology. We proudly serve schools, workplaces, and communities, by helping implement their health, safety, and wellness initiatives. More information about Kokomo24/7® can be found at .About Trackit Media: Trackit's software gives event organizers the power to interact with their attendees at the most crucial points of their event experience. Whether facilitating ticket purchases or giveaway entries, directing foot traffic to particular areas of the conference, or better controlling the digital signage of an event, event planners can leverage Trackit to monitor live engagement data to better shape events to attendees' specific needs. This valuable insight enables them to dynamically adjust digital signage in real-time, enhancing the overall event experience.###

