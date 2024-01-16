Level Minds CBD Triumphs With A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award: Quality And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Level Minds CBD, a Georgia-based leader in the wellness sector, has been bestowed with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This significant honor, determined through the votes of their loyal customer base, underscores the company's steadfast dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the natural therapies and CBD product industry.



At the helm of Level Minds CBD are Shiloh and Nelson, a husband-and-wife team, who have propelled the company to the forefront of alternative health solutions. Their extensive experience in alternative therapies has guided Level Minds CBD towards a comprehensive approach that benefits both humans and pets. Originating from initiatives in weight loss, pain therapies, and helping individuals overcome nicotine addiction, in 2015 their venture expanded into the multifaceted world of hemp-based products.



The company's diverse product line is a testament to their commitment to offering effective, natural solutions. Their Repair CBG-CBD Muscle Balm is a game-changer, providing fast relief to your tired muscles with the power of essential oils combined with the potent CBG-CBD combo. Experience pure tranquility with their Calm full spectrum CBD products, available in delicious gummies, convenient drops, and easy-to-swallow capsules. For a rejuvenating and restful sleep, try their Renew Full spectrum CBN drops and gummies. And don't forget about your furry friends! Treat them to the soothing benefits of their Paws broad spectrum drops. Elevate your well-being with Level Minds CBD Products, backed by science and crafted with care.



A hallmark of Level Minds CBD is their unwavering focus on product purity. Founders Shiloh and Nelson have prioritized products devoid of harmful additives, artificial colors, and flavors. This reflects not just their business ethos but their belief in natural, safe alternatives to mainstream medicine.



"Our goal has always been to help our clients find relief through natural means," shared Shiloh and Nelson. "We deeply believe in the power of hemp as a valuable gift from nature and strive to make its benefits accessible to everyone."



The Best of Georgia Award, facilitated by Gbj, is more than a mere accolade for Level Minds CBD; it symbolizes the company's significant impact on its customers and the broader community. It reinforces the trust and loyalty they have cultivated through their commitment to quality and customer service.



Located in Suwanee, Georgia, Level Minds CBD epitomizes entrepreneurial success, driven by a passion for natural health solutions and a profound understanding of customer needs. This award is not just an honor but a validation of their journey toward creating a healthier, more informed community, one customer at a time.



Location: 3550 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd

Suite 108

Suwanee, GA 30024

