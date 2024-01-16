Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion Of ABA Services In Iowa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARION, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced two new center locations in Marion and North Liberty, Iowa. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Marion and North Liberty Autism Centers will be Lighthouse's third and fourth centers to open in the state of Iowa. Both centers are projected to open in the summer of 2024. Marion Autism Center will provide autism services to 25 families and create over 35 new jobs in the area and North Liberty Autism Center will provide autism services to 30 families and create over 45 new jobs in the area. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them.Alison Mottet, Regional Director at Lighthouse Autism Center noted,“As an Iowa native, I could not be more excited to expand services and continue the opportunity to collaborate firsthand with Iowa families. With over 16 years of experience in ABA, I feel confident in saying Lighthouse Autism Center is not only a compassionate provider that offers the highest quality clinical services, but they are an organization that acts with integrity, providing the highest level of care to every single learner and their family. With the newest centers in Marion and North Liberty, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing exceptional ABA, speech and diagnostic services to communities that need them.”About Lighthouse Autism CenterLighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. At the newest centers in Marion and North Liberty, Iowa, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, our unique approach to speech therapy that provides children with daily opportunities for speech development. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP's, some of only a handful in the world, children participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop speech goals and deliver therapy. By fusing speech into daily therapy programming, learners are making greater progress, faster all while having fun.Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at .

