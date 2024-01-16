Earned Income Credit Qualifications For Married Filing Jointly In 2023 And 2024 Announced By Harbor Financial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EITC, Earned Income Tax Credit Eligibility for Couples Filing Jointly

chart.jpeg" width="300" height="199" alt="EIC Table Chart" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

EIC Table Chart

EITC Tax Refund

For married taxpayers filing jointly, there are specific qualifications they must meet in order to be eligible for the EIC in 2023 and 2024.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now that that its a new year, many taxpayers are already thinking about the upcoming tax season.

One of the most popular tax credits is the Earned Income Credit (EIC), which helps low- to moderate-income taxpayers reduce their tax bill and potentially receive a refund.

For married taxpayers filing jointly, there are specific qualifications they must meet in order to be eligible for the EIC in 2023 and 2024.

First and foremost, taxpayers must have earned income, which can include wages, salaries, tips, and self-employment income. There are also income limits that determine whether a taxpayer is eligible for the EIC.

For married taxpayers filing jointly with no qualifying children, the maximum adjusted gross income (AGI) is $24,210.

For taxpayers with one qualifying child, the maximum AGI is $53,120.

For taxpayers with two qualifying children, the maximum AGI is $59,478.

And for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children, the maximum AGI is $63,398.

In addition to earned income and income limits, married taxpayers filing jointly must also meet certain requirements related to their filing status, residency, and identification numbers.

They must file a joint tax return, both spouses must have valid Social Security numbers (SSNs), and they must have lived in the United States for more than half of the year. If one spouse does not have a valid SSN, they can apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) through the IRS.

It's important to note that the EIC is a refundable credit, which means that even if a taxpayer's tax bill is reduced to zero, they may still receive a refund for any remaining credit amount. This can be especially helpful for low-income taxpayers who may struggle to make ends meet.

In conclusion, if you're a married taxpayer filing jointly and you meet the qualifications for the Earned Income Credit, you could potentially save money on your tax bill and receive a refund.

Be sure to consult with a qualified tax professional or use reputable tax preparation software to ensure that you're taking full advantage of all available credits and deductions.

To learn more about the Earned Income Credit Qualifications for Married Filing Jointly in 2023 and 2024, visit

Frank Ellis

Harbor Financial

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn