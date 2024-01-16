(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spirited Brands Launches SokēTM and SoulaTM: Two Globally Inspired Low-ABV Canned Cocktail Brands

Sokē premium canned sake soda cocktails are crafted with premium Junmai sake infused with carefully curated, all-natural fruit flavors.

Soula's Mexican-inspired margaritas are crafted with premium Mexican agave azul wine from Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with carefully curated, all-natural, authentic flavors.

Traditional Favorites Reimagined with Handcrafted Asian-inspired Sake Soda and Mexican-inspired Margaritas

- Melanie Nelson, President and Co-founder of Spirited BrandsORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Traditional Favorites Reimagined with Handcrafted Asian-inspired Sake Soda and Mexican-inspired MargaritasSpirited Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spirited Brands), a premium, female-owned beverage innovation company, announces the debut launch of its two new all-natural canned cocktails, Sokē and Soula . These premium, low-ABV, low-calorie drinks are infused with authentic flavor inspiration from Mexican and Asian cultures. These better-for-you cocktails will hit the market in January, promising consumers a refreshing taste experience in the new year.Sokē is a unique blend of Junmai sake and soda, while Soula is a canned margarita-infused Mexican agave azul wine. Both cocktails contain only 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can, making them perfect for those who want to enjoy a drink without feeling the effects of high alcohol content or excess calories. The drinks are packaged in convenient 12-ounce cans that are perfect for many social occasions, gatherings, and events.“Our vision is to create exceptional, premium beverages and to offer an experience in every can,” stated Melanie Nelson, President and Co-founder of Spirited Brands.“Through co-founder Anita Goodson, our creative force behind our cocktails and who passionately draws inspiration from her Mexican heritage, we aim to celebrate various cultures by infusing our creations with authentic and vibrant influences. Furthermore, through Sokē and Soula, we aim to redefine the ready-to-drink cocktail market by providing consumers transparency of nutrition facts on each can and offering them low-alcohol and lower-calorie options without compromising on its full-bodied flavor.”SokēSokē, a premium canned sake soda cocktail, offers a contemporary take on Japan's legacy beverage. Crafted with premium Junmai sake, infused with carefully curated, all-natural fruit flavors and perfectly balanced bubbles, Sokē provides a refreshing experience that is low-calorie, low-alcohol, and crushable. Flavors include White Peach, Lychee, Cherry Blossom, and Yuzu Ginger, boasting a 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can. All natural, handcrafted, clean ingredients, Sulfate-free, GMO-free, Vegan, and Gluten-free. Sokē is available at retail in an 8-pack variety pack for $24.99 and online in a 4-pack for $12.99.SoulaSoula's Mexican-inspired margaritas are crafted with premium Mexican agave azul wine from Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with carefully curated, all-natural, authentic flavors. Options include Mango Citrus, Lime, Paloma, and Pineapple Chili, with a 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can. Soula provides a guilt-free indulgence-all-natural, sulfite-free, GMO-free, vegan, gluten-free, and handmade with premium agave. Soula is available at retail in an 8-pack variety pack for $19.99 and online in a 4-pack for $12.99.Ron Goodson, Co-founder of Spirited Brands, emphasizes the importance of transparency in an era where consumers prioritize health and wellness. "Today's consumers are highly concerned about living a healthy lifestyle, and we were shocked to find that some of the leading canned cocktails pack loads of calories, some exceeding 300 per can. Transparency is crucial to us, and that's why we include a nutrition fact panel on our packaging, providing consumers with full insights on what they consume."Creating Sokē and Soula required meticulous consideration, from the blend of all-natural flavors to the authenticity behind the brand heroes on the cans. Each drink tells a story, connecting consumers with the cultural inspirations that crafted the beverages.The Sokē brand is centered around a female samurai warrior, Tomē (or Onna-bugeisha).Tomē's name was inspired by one of the best and most feared female samurai in Japanese history, Tomoe Gozen. The Soke brand celebrates Courage. For Soula, the brand is centered around Pedro the meditando vaquero (or meditating cowboy). Pedro's name is a nod to the father of tequila, Don Pedro Sanches de Tagle, who established the very first factory in 1600, cultivating the local agave.Dedicated to creating a better world, Spirited Brands' give-back program pledges to allocate a percentage of its Soula profits to organizations championing the creation of meaningful connections and self-kindness. Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from Sokē will be directed to organizations dedicated to addressing anti-AAPI hate, with the aim of reshaping public perceptions, fostering acknowledgment and solidarity, and advocating for equity for all.For more information on Sokē and Soula, please visit .About Spirited Brands Holdings:Spirited Brands Holdings, a female-owned and operated premium adult beverage innovation company, is on a mission to offer alcoholic beverage options that cater to today's consumer seeking lower-alcohol, higher-quality beverages without compromising taste or experience. The company strongly advocates a positive social impact through its various give-back programs. For more information, visit @SpiritedBrands.About Sokē:Sokē is a premium, canned sake & soda cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink. Infused with authentic fruit flavors and bubbles that are just the right size and quantity, Sokē's sake sodas are authentically flavored, not too sweet, not too sour, and yet incredibly crushable. For more information, visit @SokeSoda.About Soula:Soula is a premium, canned agave cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink, allowing you to spend more time with old and new amigos. The Soula name represents connecting with yourself and to those around you, bringing a greater sense of purpose, fulfillment, and happiness. For more information, visit @SoulaCocktails.For more information, visit SokeSoula

Debbie Koke

Orca Communications USA

+1 914-536-7557

...