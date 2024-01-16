C-Suite Networktm Announces The Launch Of The“C-Suite Best Seller Listtm” A New Benchmark For Non-Fiction Writers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeffery Hayzlett - Chairman and Founder of the C- Suite NetworkTM

The launch looks to enhance exposure and notoriety for qualified authors across all C-Suite NetworkTM platforms

- Jeffrey Hayzlett - Chairman and Founder of the C-Suite NetworkTMNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The C-Suite NetworkTM , the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing the launch of the "C-Suite Best Seller ListTM," an innovative platform designed to revolutionize the landscape of non-fiction writing. This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in business literature, providing unparalleled exposure and opportunities for authors to connect with an influential audience.More than just a best-seller list, the C-Suite Best Seller ListTM introduces a unique way for non-fiction writers and authors to extend their reach and gain targeted exposure to a highly influential group of C-Suite leaders. Authors whose books meet the criteria for inclusion in the C-Suite Best Seller ListTM, can tap into new audiences using the Network's resources across social media, book signing opportunities, purchase options, and media interviews, reaching broader, more engaged audiences.The notoriety of the C-Suite Best Seller ListTM lies not only in the volume of readers it can reach, but also in the quality of its readership. With a reach of hundreds of thousands, the C-Suite NetworkTM is comprised of influential decision-makers, creating a domino effect leading to long-term success, strategic partnerships, and pivotal business opportunities.For authors that qualify, the benefits of being featured on the C-Suite Best Seller ListTM are multifold. Beyond significant exposure and the potential for increased book sales, recognition on this list positions an author as a thought leader in their field. It opens doors to networking opportunities, speaking engagements, and collaborations with top-tier business professionals, while giving audiences the opportunity to purchase copies of the book through the site. Furthermore, the endorsement from a reputable and influential organization like C-Suite NetworkTM adds a layer of credibility and prestige to both the author and their work.“At the C-Suite NetworkTM we take pride in being on the cutting edge of business. By providing our audience with access to some of the most influential business authors, we create a repository of knowledge that's unparalleled,” said Chairman and Founder of the C-Suite NetworkTM, Jeffrey Hayzlett.“As a best-selling author myself, the value we are able to provide creates multiple opportunities, not just for the authors, but our own community as well.”The ambition driving the C-Suite Best Seller ListTM is to become the leading non-fiction best-seller list globally – a goal that directly aligns with the network's commitment to excellence and its focus on catering to a discerning, influential audience.“With decades of experience in delivering on the credibility of top media assets, thought leadership and international award programs, there is no question that this platform will create and celebrate extraordinary success in the non-fiction space,” said Tricia Benn, CEO of the C-Suite NetworkTM.“In the ever-changing business landscape, C-Suite NetworkTM is dedicated to using its credibility, influence and capabilities to elevate great businesses and their brands to deliver exceptional outcomes.”This new initiative marks a significant milestone in business literature, promising to elevate authors and their works to unprecedented levels of recognition and influence.For more information and updates on the C-Suite Best Seller list, go to: or and email ...# # #About C-Suite NetworkTMC-Suite NetworkTM is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network's mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content, and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.C-Suite NetworkTM offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TVTM, C-Suite RadioTM, C-Suite Book ClubTM, and C-Suite Network AdvisorsTM. Learn more at , or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

